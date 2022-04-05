While the original LEGO games simply offered mumbles and physical comedy in place of the original movie dialogue, The Skywalker Saga is fully voice acted, with a few familiar voices from the film franchise reprising their roles.

If you're wondering who the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga voice actors are, you've come to the right place for all the essential information on the big new game's cast list.

Plus, if you've played previous Star Wars games, or watched the Rebels or Clone Wars animated series, you might recognise some vocal cords from those as well.

So, who are the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga voice actors? Keep on reading and we'll tell you everything we know at this stage.

LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga voice actors: Who's in the cast?

The full LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga cast list has not been revealed online by an official sources just yet, so we reached out our Warner Bros Games PR contact to see if they could share any information about the voice actors in the game.

In terms of movie-grade Star Wars actors that reprise their famous screen roles in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the following three names have been confirmed to RadioTimes.com by our contact:

Anthony Daniels as C-3PO (reprising his role from all nine mainline films)

as C-3PO (reprising his role from all nine mainline films) Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian (reprising his role from the original and sequel trilogies)

as Lando Calrissian (reprising his role from the original and sequel trilogies) Kipsang Rotich as Nien Nunb (reprising his role from Return of the Jedi and the sequel trilogy)

Beyond that, it doesn't look like any other movie talent has been officially confirmed by Warner Bros to appear in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

However, rumours regarding the wider voice cast appear to be flying around in various places, and these movie-originating names have popped up on the web in relation with The Skywalker Saga:

Daniel Logan as Boba Fett (reprising his role from Attack of the Clones and The Book of Boba Fett)

as Boba Fett (reprising his role from Attack of the Clones and The Book of Boba Fett) Greg Grunberg as Temmin 'Snap' Wexley (reprising his role from the sequel trilogy)

as Temmin 'Snap' Wexley (reprising his role from the sequel trilogy) Matthew Wood as General Grievous (reprising his role from Revenge of the Sith)

as General Grievous (reprising his role from Revenge of the Sith) Naomi Acki as Jannah (reprising her role from The Rise of Skywalker)

Of those four we've just listed, Daniel Logan seems to have confirmed his presence in the game on Twitter, but the other three we'd still class as rumours for now.

Those aren't the only rumours out there, either. If the reports we've seen across the net are true, fans of The Clone Wars, Rebels and other Star Wars spin-off products may well recognise these voice actors in the game as well:

Corey Burton as Count Dooku (reprising his role from The Clone Wars and Rebels)

as Count Dooku (reprising his role from The Clone Wars and Rebels) James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi (reprising his role from The Clone Wars and Rebels)

as Obi-Wan Kenobi (reprising his role from The Clone Wars and Rebels) Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker (reprising his role from The Clone Wars and Rebels)

as Anakin Skywalker (reprising his role from The Clone Wars and Rebels) Sam Witwer as Darth Maul (reprising his role from The Clone Wars, Rebels and Solo) and Emperor Palpatine (reprising the role from various projects including The Force Unleashed, where he also played the main character Starkiller)

as Darth Maul (reprising his role from The Clone Wars, Rebels and Solo) and Emperor Palpatine (reprising the role from various projects including The Force Unleashed, where he also played the main character Starkiller) Stephen Stanton as Ben Kenobi (reprising the role from numerous projects including 2005's Star Wars Battlefront II)

as Ben Kenobi (reprising the role from numerous projects including 2005's Star Wars Battlefront II) Tom Kane as Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn and Admiral Ackbar (reprising all of those roles from various projects)

As more names are rumoured and ultimately revealed by official sources, we'll be sure to update this page with the latest information on the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga voice actors. Watch this space!

