As reported by T3, Nolan said: "I don't think you really can set out to please the fans of anything. Or please anyone other than yourself.

"I think you have to come into this trying to make the show that you want to make and trusting that, as fans of the game [ourselves], we would find the pieces that were essential to us... and try to do the best version."

Nolan also explained how he came to develop his own love for the games and the story within them, and related the experience to his time working on The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises with his brother Christopher.

Ella Purnell as Lucy in Fallout. Prime Video

He said: "It started, for me, with Fallout 3, which devoured about a year of my life. I was an aspiring young writer at that point, and it almost derailed my entire career. It's so ludicrously playable and fun... seriously, the games were just incredible.

"It's such a rare and unbelievable thing that I've gotten to do twice in my career, to take something that you love and get a chance to play in that universe, to create your own version. The first go-round for me was Batman, and this time with Fallout – a series of games that I absolutely loved."

The show stars Ella Purnell (Invincible), Walton Goggins (Justified) and Aaron Moten (Emancipation), and is set 200 years after the apocalypse, when those in luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated world left behind, and discover a complex, violent universe waiting for them.

Based on trailer footage, some fans of the games have said they have "a good feeling" about the series due to "Amazon [having] a great record of respecting well established franchises", with one adding that it "looks as good as the games".

Fallout will come to Prime Video on Thursday 11th April. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

