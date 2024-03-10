Contrary to his chosen codename, Peacemaker is in fact a rather violent individual, who is prepared to do virtually anything for what he perceives to be the greater good.

The first season delved into how the character's warped view of the world initially formed, with more character study and sci-fi hijinks sure to feature in the next instalment.

Now, Cena's co-star Jennifer Holland, who plays ARGUS agent Emilia Harcourt, has said (via Instagram) that Peacemaker season 2 will commence filming "this summer".

"It’s gonna be so gooooood," she told a fan on the social media site.

Previously, co-star Danielle Brooks had said that the show would "hopefully" start back up this year, with this latest update suggesting that HBO is sticking to that schedule.

Much has changed for the DC Extended Universe since Peacemaker season 1 arrived, with the show's creator James Gunn now heading up DC Studios alongside Peter Safran.

Danielle Brooks in DC's Peacemaker HBO

Gunn is again penning scripts for the second outing, although it's unclear if he'll have time to direct episodes of the show given his ongoing commitment to the much-anticipated Superman reboot.

That film stars David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as Clark Kent and Lois Lane, while the UK's own Nicholas Hoult will be the latest actor to portray arch-nemesis Lex Luthor.

With Gunn across both projects and Peacemaker season 2 likely not to see release until next year, it's possible there could be some Easter eggs and references tying the two DC releases together. Watch this space.

