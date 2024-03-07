In the trailer, we see how vault dweller Lucy (Ella Purnell) is having to learn and adapt to a new way of living, where she is consistently having her life threatened and is struggling to deal with this newfound complex world she left behind.

The trailer kicks off with an idyllic look at life before she was gone for 200 years, and an old school advertisement for a Vault-Tec Vault. But soon, we see empty space and complete wasteland in place of iconic locations like Hollywood Boulevard.

We hear Lucy say that the mission of the Vaults should be important to everyone, saying that it was "to come up to the surface one day and restart civilisation". But even though Lucy seems optimistic in her life's work, she's soon met with some serious villainous energy, with guns being pointed at her and needle-shooting robots.

Even so, it seems to be sticking closely to the original game which is noted to be one of the greatest video game series of all time.

The trailer also offers us a first look at Moldaver and Ma June, played by Sarita Choudhury and Dale Dickey respectively.

Fans of the game have breathed a sigh of relief with the release of the trailer, with fans admitting they have "a good feeling" about the series due to "Amazon [having] a great record of respecting well established franchises".

Similarly, another fan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to say that "this looks as good as the games" while another said they have "high hopes for this one!". Although this series has been anticipated, it seems that fans of the original game are happy with how the new eight-part series is seeming to line up with expectations.

Also, in a bonus twist, the trailer revealed that the series will premiere on Prime Video on 11th April, one day sooner than originally slated.

Although it's too early to tell exactly how the series will line up with the game's content, fans have been quick to note that the distinct tone demonstrated in the trailer matches up to the video game. The inclusion of Stimpaks, power armour, Vault Boy Bobblehead and the faction, The Brotherhood of Steel, all feature in the trailer which also treated us to snippets of creatures like the Yao guai and Axolotl.

The new series comes from Westworld co-creator Jonathan Nolan, with Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serving as showrunners. The series will, according to its synopsis, "maintain the game’s expansive world building and signature dark humour".

According to the full synopsis: "Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

"Ella Purnell is Lucy, an optimistic Vault-dweller with an all-American can-do spirit. Her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when she is forced to the surface to rescue her father. Aaron Moten is Maximus, a young soldier who rises to the rank of squire in the militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel.

Fallout. Amazon Studios

"He will do anything to further the Brotherhood’s goals of bringing law and order to the wasteland. Walton Goggins is the Ghoul, a morally ambiguous bounty hunter who holds within him a 200-year history of the post-nuclear world."

As well as Purnell (Yellowjackets), the cast of Fallout includes Aaron Moten (Emancipation), Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight), Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks) and Michael Emerson (Person of Interest).

Further casting includes Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Frances Turner (The Boys), Dave Register (Heightened), Zach Cherry (Severance), Johnny Pemberton (Ant-Man), Rodrigo Luzzi (Dead Ringers), Annabel O'Hagan (Law & Order: SVU), and Xelia Mendes-Jones (The Wheel of Time).

Fallout will come to Prime Video on Thursday 11th April. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

