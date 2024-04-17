In the case of Fallout 4, its DLC boosted the overall experience and added more variety to the already sprawling game. Below is a full list of everything released for the 2015 epic, plus some tips on what to play first.

Full list of Fallout 4 DLC

Fallout 4's expansion packs were released gradually between March and August of 2016. Here is a full list of all the DLC in release date order:

Automatron

More like this

Wasteland Workshop

Far Harbour

Contraptions Workshop

Vault-Tec Workshop

Nuka-World

Texture Pack

Which Fallout 4 DLC are best to play?

But where to begin? Each package varies and different players will have a preference, but here are the three we would recommend beginning with.

Far Harbour

Nick Valentine in Fallout 4's Far Harbour DLC. Bethesda

Released in May 2016, Far Harbour is one of the most popular of Fallout 4's downloadable content packs. It focuses on plot as your character searches for a young woman and a colony of synths on Mount Desert Island on behalf of Valentine's Detective Agency. Its complex plot and new location made this a superb addition to the base game.

Vault-Tec Workshop

Who doesn't want to build their own vault in a Fallout game? Taking advantage of the Settlement mechanic that the fourth edition introduced, players can design their own vault complete with retro-futuristic furniture and art and put their own spin on one of gaming's most iconic locations.

Automatron

Things get heated in Automatron. Bethesda

Another narrative driven expansion, Automatron was Fallout 4's first DLC and it focuses on a bunch of killer robots that have been unleashed into the world by the odd Mechanist. Aside from being action heavy as you battle through hordes of mechanical mayhem, Automatron also allowed players to make their own custom robot companions by scavenging parts throughout the wasteland.

Read more on Fallout:

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.