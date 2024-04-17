Fallout 4 DLC explained: Full list and best ones to play
Need more post-apocalyptic mayhem? Try Fallout 4's DLC.
If your thirst for post-apocalyptic mayhem is not quenched by Fallout 4's huge runtime then you will be pleased to learn there are several add-ons and downloadable content packages to work through.
DLC is a fan's dream as it extends the amount of time you get to spend in a title you love. It can also sway opinion of a game that previously performed poorly upon its initial release.
In the case of Fallout 4, its DLC boosted the overall experience and added more variety to the already sprawling game. Below is a full list of everything released for the 2015 epic, plus some tips on what to play first.
Full list of Fallout 4 DLC
Fallout 4's expansion packs were released gradually between March and August of 2016. Here is a full list of all the DLC in release date order:
Automatron
Wasteland Workshop
Far Harbour
Contraptions Workshop
Vault-Tec Workshop
Nuka-World
Texture Pack
Which Fallout 4 DLC are best to play?
But where to begin? Each package varies and different players will have a preference, but here are the three we would recommend beginning with.
Far Harbour
Released in May 2016, Far Harbour is one of the most popular of Fallout 4's downloadable content packs. It focuses on plot as your character searches for a young woman and a colony of synths on Mount Desert Island on behalf of Valentine's Detective Agency. Its complex plot and new location made this a superb addition to the base game.
Vault-Tec Workshop
Who doesn't want to build their own vault in a Fallout game? Taking advantage of the Settlement mechanic that the fourth edition introduced, players can design their own vault complete with retro-futuristic furniture and art and put their own spin on one of gaming's most iconic locations.
Automatron
Another narrative driven expansion, Automatron was Fallout 4's first DLC and it focuses on a bunch of killer robots that have been unleashed into the world by the odd Mechanist. Aside from being action heavy as you battle through hordes of mechanical mayhem, Automatron also allowed players to make their own custom robot companions by scavenging parts throughout the wasteland.
