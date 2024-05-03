What is a PC player who loves using mods to do? Use mods, of course.

PC players have been releasing new mods for Fallout 4 to try and remove the next-gen update. Could this be a way for the London developers to release their ambitious mod?

Read on to find out how mods are removing the Fallout 4 next-gen update on PC and see how you can join in the pre-update fun.

Fallout 4. Bethesda

Since the next-gen update went live on Fallout 4 on 25th April 2024, fans have been quick to point out its flaws. The most glaring of them all has got to be that the update stopped most mods working.

Now, though, thanks to those same eager Fallout fans, two new mods have been released that aim to reverse the situation, remove the next-gen update, and get all of those mods back working again.

Over on Nexus Mods, two of the most popular Fallout 4 mods in recent days have been those which claim to remove or bypass the next-gen mod.

First up, we have the Fallout 4 Downgrader by modder zerratar.

As per the mod’s description, download the Fallout 4 Downgrader to "restore your game’s mod compatibility". It quickly reverts "Fallout 4 to its pre-next-gen version to continue using mods that uses F4SE and Buffout".

The Fallout 4 Downgrader has been downloaded nearly 50,000 times (as of writing), and has over 500 endorsements from Nexus Mods users.

What’s more, it’s "available in two versions to suit your set-up".

Download the Fallout 4 Downgrader mod from Nexus Mods.

The second mod you can try out is the Steam - Skip Next-Gen Update mod by Bilago. The official description of this mod reads: "Use this acf file to trick steam into thinking your game is updated, so you can use your mods with peace of mind."

It has been downloaded nearly 30,000 times (as of writing), and has over 500 endorsements from Nexus Mods users.

Download the Fallout 4 Steam - Skip Next-Gen update mod from Nexus Mods.

While they should both be fine, as ever, you download and install mods at your own risk - so we’d recommend you back up your save file before trying them out if you’re afraid to lose any progress.

