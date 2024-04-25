Anyone can take advantage of the next-gen patch for free, as long as they have a copy of Fallout 4 on their console.

We're expecting it to be quite sizable, so it's recommended you make room in your storage in preparation.

So, what does the Fallout 4 next-gen patch actually entail? Well, we've broken down everything you can expect in today's update.

More like this

Fallout 4. Bethesda

Fallout's new update is its long-awaited free next-gen update designed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. It should be available from 5pm UK time on 25th April 2024.

Alongside this, a bunch of new extras are being rolled out to celebrate its arrival surrounding Creation Club and weapon packs.

On top of this, Fallout 4 is now also available on the Epic Games Store and Steam Deck for the first time, with the PC platform receiving an update of its own. The same goes for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One - however, it won't be as significant as the one for next-gen consoles.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Everything available as part of the new Fallout update can be found below:

Next-gen patch

Fallout 4. Bethesda

The next-gen patch specifically for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S implements a Performance mode and Quality mode, alongside general stability improvements and fixes – including 60FPS.

Those on PS4 and Xbox One will receive a free update that will improve stability, login and quest fixes.

PC upgrades

Fallout 4: Far Harbor. Bethesda

Those on PC will now be able to experience Fallout 4 in widescreen or ultra-widescreen, alongside new Creation Kit and quest updates.

Those on Steam, the Microsoft Store and GOG will receive stability mods and bug fixes, while an issue surrounding Bethesda.net login for Chinese players has been resolved too.

Creation Club

Fallout 4 Creation Club. Bethesda

Creation Club is receiving a set of new items that will fall under a new questline known as Echoes of the Past, which will introduce the Enclave Remnants - who previously appeared in Fallout: New Vegas.

The items that will be added include:

Enclave Colonel Uniform

Enclave Weapon Skins

Enclave Armour Skins

Tesla Cannon

Hellfire Power Armour

X-02 Power Armour

Heavy Incinerator

Makeshift Weapon Pack

Fallout 4. Bethesda

A new weapon pack comprised of "unconventional objects" found in the wastelands will be rolled out as part of the update, as well.

Some examples noted are a baseball launcher, nail gun and piggy bank - the latter appears to be a launcher with a pig bank used as ammunition.

Halloween Workshop

Fallout 4 Halloween Workshop. Bethesda

An additional workshop will offer Halloween-themed decorations, which follow the New England Technocrat Society's blowout from last year. Thirty-eight items will be up for grabs, such as cauldrons, ghouls and witches.

Fallout 4 is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.