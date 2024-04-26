It first came about a couple of years after the launch of Fallout 4 in August 2017, receiving frequent updates in the years following. While it was praised for its streamlined process and curated management, the idea of paying for mods hasn't sat well with many players.

To break it down further, we've rounded up the details you need to know about Creation Club, how it works in Fallout 4 and whether any elements are free.

What is the Fallout 4 Creation Club?

Creation Club – or 'Creations' as it's now known as of December 2023 – is an official creator programme from Bethesda designed for both Fallout 4 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition.

It's a place for Bethesda, modders and "outside development partners" to sell content they've built for the game through an official channel, such as items, abilities and new gameplay. The creators will then receive royalties from the sales of their mods. It's curated by Bethesda itself and compatible with Fallout 4 and all of its DLC.

Many people have compared Creation Club to microtransactions, or paying for mods that have historically been free, which Bethesda has disputed.

Creation Club is available across PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with Bethesda confirming that access to Creation Club will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S as of the next-gen patch's implementation.

As part of the next-gen patch for Fallout 4 in April 2023, new content was added to Creation Club. The nine free items added include:

Enclave Remnants

Enclave Weapon Skins

Enclave Armor Skins

Tesla Cannon

Hellfire Power Armor

X-02 Power Armor

Heavy Incinerator

Halloween Workshop

Makeshift Weapon Pack

A bug was also fixed where text would occasionally disappear in the Creation Club menu.

Is Fallout 4 Creation Club free?

Access to Creation Club itself is free, but purchasing content from the programme is done via in-game Creation Club credits, which in turn are acquired by exchanging real-world money. For instance, 1,000 Creation Club points are typically priced at £9.99 / $9.99. Occasionally, certain items (like the one released in the next-gen patch) are released for free.

One Reddit thread established shortly after the launch of Fallout 4 found that it would cost £120 / $120 to acquire all of the Creation Club items at launch. Since then, Bethesda has added numerous more items over the years.

Anyone interested in getting involved with Fallout 4 Creation Club can do so via the official website, where the application process can be found.

Fallout 4 is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

