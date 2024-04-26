What is the Fallout 4 Creation Club and is it free?
Bethesda's paid modding system explained.
Fallout 4 is in the midst of experiencing a resurgence, thanks to the launch of the new Prime Video show that adapts the post-apocalyptic wastelands for TV for the very first time. With anyone jumping into the games as a result, naturally many are curious about Creation Club.
It's a fair question, as it's not the most straightforward of systems established by Bethesda, essentially establishing its own official shop for modders and developers.
It first came about a couple of years after the launch of Fallout 4 in August 2017, receiving frequent updates in the years following. While it was praised for its streamlined process and curated management, the idea of paying for mods hasn't sat well with many players.
To break it down further, we've rounded up the details you need to know about Creation Club, how it works in Fallout 4 and whether any elements are free.
What is the Fallout 4 Creation Club?
Creation Club – or 'Creations' as it's now known as of December 2023 – is an official creator programme from Bethesda designed for both Fallout 4 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition.
More like this
It's a place for Bethesda, modders and "outside development partners" to sell content they've built for the game through an official channel, such as items, abilities and new gameplay. The creators will then receive royalties from the sales of their mods. It's curated by Bethesda itself and compatible with Fallout 4 and all of its DLC.
Many people have compared Creation Club to microtransactions, or paying for mods that have historically been free, which Bethesda has disputed.
Creation Club is available across PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with Bethesda confirming that access to Creation Club will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S as of the next-gen patch's implementation.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
What is the Fallout 4 Creation Club update?
As part of the next-gen patch for Fallout 4 in April 2023, new content was added to Creation Club. The nine free items added include:
- Enclave Remnants
- Enclave Weapon Skins
- Enclave Armor Skins
- Tesla Cannon
- Hellfire Power Armor
- X-02 Power Armor
- Heavy Incinerator
- Halloween Workshop
- Makeshift Weapon Pack
A bug was also fixed where text would occasionally disappear in the Creation Club menu.
Is Fallout 4 Creation Club free?
Access to Creation Club itself is free, but purchasing content from the programme is done via in-game Creation Club credits, which in turn are acquired by exchanging real-world money. For instance, 1,000 Creation Club points are typically priced at £9.99 / $9.99. Occasionally, certain items (like the one released in the next-gen patch) are released for free.
One Reddit thread established shortly after the launch of Fallout 4 found that it would cost £120 / $120 to acquire all of the Creation Club items at launch. Since then, Bethesda has added numerous more items over the years.
Anyone interested in getting involved with Fallout 4 Creation Club can do so via the official website, where the application process can be found.
Fallout 4 is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.
Read more on Fallout:
- Fallout games in order - best place to start
- Best Fallout 4 mods - and how to use them
- Fallout 4 cheats - the full list
- When is Fallout 4 set? Timeline explained
- Is Fallout 76 cross-platform?
- How to get Fallout 76 free - Prime Gaming deal
- Fallout: New Vegas cheats
- Fallout: New Vegas explained - how will TV address it?
- Fallout London release date - latest news
- Will there be a Fallout 3 Remastered? What we know
- Fallout 3 cheats
- Fallout 5 release date speculation
- Fallout season 2 - will the TV show continue?
- Fallout 4 power armour - where to get it
- Fallout 4 trophies and achievements guide
- Fallout 4 registration form - top tips and best builds
- Fallout 4 canon ending - did TV confirm it?
- How to scrap junk in Fallout 4
- How to wait in Fallout 4
- Hack your game of choice with Fallout 4 mods, Fallout 76 mods or Fallout: New Vegas mods
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.