Can PS Plus owners get Fallout 4's next-gen update?
PlayStation Plus some extra waiting around.
The Fallout 4 next-gen update is here, and PS Plus owners have been left wondering if they can get it now it's out on Xbox and PC.
As can be seen in the patch notes, the update is set to bring about sharper visuals and better performance for the consoles, but it’s currently AWOL on Sony machines.
It’s not been a much better situation on PC, as it appears to break things such as mods and adjusting the graphics options on the Steam Deck.
It’s also delayed the much-anticipated Fallout: London - but hopefully the team can get a quick fix in.
A bit of a swing and a miss for Bethesda, then, but it will no doubt be rectified shortly, so that they don’t fail to capitalise on the hype generated by the Fallout TV show.
But when can PS Plus owners expect to get the Fallout 4 next-gen update? Read on and let’s see!
Can PS Plus owners get Fallout 4's next-gen update?
Yes, PS Plus Extra owners can get the Fallout 4 next-gen update when it becomes available - but currently, it's not out yet.
Bethesda Game Studios took to X (formerly Twitter) to explain the situation.
The PlayStation 4 version of the game has received the next-gen update, but the problem lies with the shiny new PS5 native version that PS Plus users are locked out of.
This hasn’t been an issue for Xbox Game Pass players, however, so it may have something to do with the way updates are certified on the service.
Regardless, it most likely won’t be long until it becomes available - and when it is, we will update you in due course!
