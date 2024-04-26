Can PS Plus owners get Fallout 4's next-gen update?

It’s not been a much better situation on PC, as it appears to break things such as mods and adjusting the graphics options on the Steam Deck.

It’s also delayed the much-anticipated Fallout: London - but hopefully the team can get a quick fix in.

A bit of a swing and a miss for Bethesda, then, but it will no doubt be rectified shortly, so that they don’t fail to capitalise on the hype generated by the Fallout TV show.

More like this

But when can PS Plus owners expect to get the Fallout 4 next-gen update? Read on and let’s see!

Bethesda

Yes, PS Plus Extra owners can get the Fallout 4 next-gen update when it becomes available - but currently, it's not out yet.

Bethesda Game Studios took to X (formerly Twitter) to explain the situation.

The PlayStation 4 version of the game has received the next-gen update, but the problem lies with the shiny new PS5 native version that PS Plus users are locked out of.

This hasn’t been an issue for Xbox Game Pass players, however, so it may have something to do with the way updates are certified on the service.

Regardless, it most likely won’t be long until it becomes available - and when it is, we will update you in due course!

Read more on Fallout:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.