What is the Enclave in Fallout lore?

The Enclave, in Fallout lore, is the last enclave of what remained of the US government following the Great War of 2077 that plunged the world into nuclear hellfire.

They first appear as antagonists in Fallout 2, as they do not take kindly to those who have survived in America outside of their own installations and the vaults, as they believe them to be impure.

They then show up once more in Fallout 3, with the same modus operandi for the East Coast.

They wielded powerful technology that afforded them technological supremacy over other warring factions, but it wasn’t enough for them to survive.

Why wasn’t the Enclave originally in Fallout 4?

At the end of Fallout 3 and its Broken Steel DLC, the Enclave were wiped out on the East Coast, with only a few survivors here and there who assimilated into society.

Given how vilified they were in the wasteland, they were met with stiff resistance anywhere they were found, including in Fallout 2 - where they had a base of operations on the West Coast.

However, that appears to have changed, albeit in a small way, as they are now rearing their heads once more after having not been seen for a decade.

Yes, a small Enclave contingent can now be found in Fallout 4 as part of the Echoes of the Past quest introduced in the next-gen update.

So, not only do we have a few patriotic fellows to do battle with, but we can also get our grubby wasteland mitts on the gear they have, which you can check out just below.

Enclave Colonel Uniform

Enclave Weapon Skins

Enclave Armour Skins

Tesla Cannon

Hellfire Power Armour

X-02 Power Armour

Heavy Incinerator

Not bad, then, but first you’ll need to actually find them before you can play with your new toys.

Where is the Enclave in Fallout 4?

The Enclave can be found in multiple locations across Fallout 4, but players will first come into contact with them between the Saugus Ironworks and the Slog, or if you possess the Hellfire Power Armour, you will face an Enclave ambush with one soldier having orders and coordinates of the field camp.

The quest is added and the last known location of a missing caravan is marked when you load into the game after the next-gen update – if your character has a high enough level – and you will come across a series of blood splatters.

If you were ambushed, the quest marker will be the field camp itself.

When you follow either of these, you will come across the Enclave field camp. After defeating the enemies, go onto the terminal and select Download Homing Beacon Frequency.

You then need to travel to the Edge of the Glowing Sea and select the Enclave Homing Beacon in your Pip-Boy radio and track the signal source.

This takes you to Atlantic Offices, where the Enclave is based. Within this is a terminal that reveals further Enclave Encampments on your map that contain more Enclave tech.

There is also the video from LunarGaming on YouTube above if you’d rather be shown instead.

