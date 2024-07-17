Emmy nominations 2024: Full list of nominees
Shōgun, The Bear, Only Murders in the Building and True Detective: Night Country are among the most-nominated shows.
Shōgun leads the charge for this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards 2024, which were unveiled today (Wednesday 17th July).
The hit FX drama landed 25 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.
Also among the most-nominated shows are The Bear, which received 23 nominations, Only Murders in the Building, which landed 21 nods, True Detective: Night Country, which bagged 19 nominations, and The Crown, which earned 18 nominations overall.
Succession, The Last of Us and The White Lotus led the charge at last year’s awards.
The 2024 ceremony is currently set to air live on Sunday 15th September.
Read on for the full list of 2024 Emmy nominations.
Emmy nominations 2024: Full list of nominees
Outstanding Drama Series
- The Crown
- Fallout
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- 3 Body Problem
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Baby Reindeer
- Fargo
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Idris Elba, Hijack
- Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Walton Goggins, Fallout
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
- Dominic West, The Crown
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
- Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Anna Sawai, Shōgun
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
- Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- D’Pharoah Woon-a-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Sofia Vergara, Griselda
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
- Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Greta Lee, The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville, The Crown
- Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
- Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
- Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Lionel Boyce, The Bear
- Paul W. Downs, Hacks
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley
- Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
- Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
- Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
- Robert Downey, Jr., The Sympathizer
- Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
- John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
- Lamorne Morris, Fargo
- Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
- Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
- Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun
- Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
- Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
- John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Olivia Colman, The Bear
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
- Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building
- Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
- Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Jon Bernthal, The Bear
- Matthew Broderick, Only Murders in the Building
- Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live
- Christopher Lloyd, Hacks
- Bob Odenkirk, The Bear
- Will Poulter, The Bear
Outstanding Talk Series
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
- Amazing Race
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
- The Voice
