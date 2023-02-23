The hit Netflix series follows two groups of teenagers - the Pogues and the Kooks - rooted in class conflict who go on to find themselves embroiled in a treasure hunt and murder mystery.

When Outer Banks first landed on Netflix in 2021, it quickly became a huge hit among Gen Z, launching its captivating leads, Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline to fame.

With plenty of action and adventure, Romeo and Juliet levels of romance, and a stellar Outer Banks cast, it's hardly surprising that the series has been such a hit.

With season 3 finally upon us, fans of the hit show may be looking to find out more about Sarah Cameron actress Madelyn Cline. Read on for everything you need to know.

Who is Madelyn Cline?

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron and Chase Stokes as John B in Outer Banks. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Cline is an American actress and model who was born and raised in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

Outer Banks is Cline’s first major leading TV gig.

She plays the role of Sarah Cameron, a member of the Kooks, the elite and wealthy members of the island.

However, Sarah's rebellious side often rejects the Kook life and gets her mixed up with the Pogues.

How old is Madelyn Cline?

Cline is 25-years-old at the time of writing.

What has Madelyn Cline previously been in?

Madelyn Cline as Whiskey with Janelle Monáe as Andi in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. John Wilson/Netflix

Cline has previously starred in Vampire Diaries spin-off The Originals, Stranger Things and most recently, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

In the sequel she plays mysterious influencer Whiskey, starring alongside huge names such as Daniel Craig, Ed Norton, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monae and Kathryn Hahn.

What has Madelyn Cline said about Outer Banks?

Talking to The Cut about how her role on Outer Banks launched her to fame practically overnight, she said: “It brought out my introversion. I respect privacy and anonymity a lot more now.”

Talking about season 3, she added: “There are certain places on earth that I would avoid at all costs, and we shot in one of them.”

Talking to Vogue about Outer Banks and how she relates to her character, she said: “So I originally got an audition for Kiara and immediately told my agent, ‘I’m not trying to whitewash any roles. I would rather pass on this.’ Instead, I ended up reading for Sarah and I fell in love with the story. I just wanted to add something to her [character] that made her quirky and relatable."

She continued: “I had a talk with Rudy Pankow [who plays JJ] before we started shooting, and we were talking characters. I had this kind of epiphany and thought, ‘What is one thing that I feel we can all relate to?’ Insecurities. We can all attest to feeling as though we don’t fit in and I wanted to bring those aspects of her character out, and relationship-wise, make it abundantly clear that if something doesn’t feel right then it has to change. It’s really important for younger generations to see those things, especially in female characters.”

Is Madelyn Cline on Instagram?

Yes, and you can find her at the handle @madelyncline.

At present, the actress has a whopping 14 million followers.

Is Madelyn Cline on Twitter?

Yes, the star is also on Twitter and can be found at the handle @madelyncline.

At the time of writing, Cline has 422k Twitter followers.

Outer Banks seasons 1-3 are available to watch on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guideand Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.