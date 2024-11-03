The two-minute long clip begins with a voiceover saying: "Home... All of us, we made it home" over some rather ominous music. It continues: "The question is... what would we risk to protect it?"

We then get a glimpse of all sorts of dramatic flashpoints from the episodes including bursts of violence and the gang taking the decision to head to Morocco – which appears to up the stakes even further as they make some fearsome new enemies.

You can view the trailer in full below.

The official synopsis for the second half of the season reads: "Before they know it, they’re well in over their heads, with dangerous new enemies hot on their heels racing them to the treasure.

"Meanwhile, their problems are only growing, and they’re forced to question their past, present, and future — who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?”

The episode titles of the remaining five episodes have already been released, with the instalments called The Town Council, Mothers and Fathers, Decision Day, The Storm and The Blue Crown.

It's not yet been revealed if there will be a fifth season of the show or if things will end for good with these five episodes – but the former option looks more likely given the show's success and the fact that several of the stars have been on record saying they'd love to do more.

For example JJ Maybank star Rudy Pankow told Entertainment Tonight: "I think there’s still messages to be told but at the same time, it comes down to the writers if they have a good base on how to tell those messages and I think they still do."

The Outer Banks cast also includes Chase Stokes as John B Routledge, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Madison Bailey as Kiara Carrera, Jonathan Daviss as Pope Heyward, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Austin North as Topper Thornton, Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron and Fiona Palomo as Sofia.

Outer Banks season 4 part 1 arrived on Netflix on Thursday 10th October and part 2 arrives on Thursday 7th November – sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

