How to get tickets to RuPaul’s Drag Race 2023 tour as UK dates announced
RuPaul’s Drag Race is strutting its way to UK venues this autumn as part of a 2023 world tour. Here’s how you can get tickets today.
Get ready to sashay your way to your nearest stadium, because Ru Paul’s Drag Race is going on tour. The world’s biggest drag show is hitting arenas across the UK this October and here’s how you can grab yourself a spot.
With fan favourite drag queens from the US series, the Werq the World tour will be spread over four continents from July to November of this year. The show will be landing in the UK for 12 performances, including a night at the O2 which will be the UK’s "biggest ever night of drag".
Presented by Live Nation and Cuffe & Taylor, this will be the fifth time this tour has come to the UK. Ben Hatton, director of theatre touring for Cuffe & Taylor, said: "These shows will be exciting, cheeky, outrageous and hugely entertaining - everything you'd expect from the worldwide phenomenon that is RuPaul's Drag Race.
"We are very excited to be presenting the full tour across the UK and Ireland and look forward to seeing these fabulous queens sashay into packed arenas for 12 nights of fun."
Since its debut in 2009, RuPaul’s Drag Race has become nothing short of a cultural phenomenon. Now on its 15th American season, the show has become known for its scandalous feuds, hilarious one-liners and memorable challenges.
More like this
In 2019, the series came to the UK for the first time and in only four years has spawned a ton of iconic moments, from Baga Chipz to Bing Bang Bong. Now, it’s back across the pond for an incredible tour.
Are you ready to say yass to tickets? Here’s what you need to know.
Buy RuPaul's Drag Race tickets at Ticketmaster
Ru Paul’s Drag Race tour 2023: Which drag queens are performing?
Taking to the stage are seasons 10 and 12 winners Aquaria and Jaida Essence Hall. They will be joined by previous cast members Rosé, Angeria, Bosco, Daya Betty, Kandy Muse and Ginger Minj.
Together, the queens will find themselves trapped in the Netwerq and are promising an “evening of endless extravaganza” with high production values, music, and special effects.
Ru Paul’s Drag Race tour 2023: What are the UK dates and venues?
The Werq the World tour will be kicking off in America this June before heading to Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia and Mexico. The UK shows will land in the middle of the tour — and here are the dates and venues.
- 5th October 2023 – International Arena, Cardiff
- 6th October 2023 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
- 7th October 2023 – AO Arena, Manchester
- 8th October 2023 – The O2, London
- 12th October 2023 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- 13th October 2023 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle upon Tyne
- 14th October 2023 – P&J Live, Aberdeen
- 15th October 2023 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- 18th October 2023 – 3Arena, Dublin
- 20th October 2023 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield
- 21st October 2023 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- 22nd October 2023 – The Brighton Centre, Brighton
Ru Paul’s Drag Race tour 2023: How much do tickets cost?
Tickets for the Werq the World tour start at £41.25 and go up to £103.95, depending on where you're sat
Ru Paul’s Drag Race tour 2023: When do tickets go on sale?
Tickets for RuPaul's Drag Race Werq the World tour are on sale now, having gone live today at 10am (Friday 10th March).
If you don’t want to be disappointed, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
Buy RuPaul's Drag Race tickets at Ticketmaster
Looking for more epic musical experiences? In the RadioTimes.com Going Out section we've got everything you need, from the best West End shows to what is ABBA Voyage?
Plus, you can take a look at the best couple experience days and best Easter activities.