With fan favourite drag queens from the US series, the Werq the World tour will be spread over four continents from July to November of this year. The show will be landing in the UK for 12 performances, including a night at the O2 which will be the UK’s "biggest ever night of drag".

Get ready to sashay your way to your nearest stadium, because Ru Paul’s Drag Race is going on tour. The world’s biggest drag show is hitting arenas across the UK this October and here’s how you can grab yourself a spot.

Presented by Live Nation and Cuffe & Taylor, this will be the fifth time this tour has come to the UK. Ben Hatton, director of theatre touring for Cuffe & Taylor, said: "These shows will be exciting, cheeky, outrageous and hugely entertaining - everything you'd expect from the worldwide phenomenon that is RuPaul's Drag Race.

"We are very excited to be presenting the full tour across the UK and Ireland and look forward to seeing these fabulous queens sashay into packed arenas for 12 nights of fun."

Since its debut in 2009, RuPaul’s Drag Race has become nothing short of a cultural phenomenon. Now on its 15th American season, the show has become known for its scandalous feuds, hilarious one-liners and memorable challenges.

In 2019, the series came to the UK for the first time and in only four years has spawned a ton of iconic moments, from Baga Chipz to Bing Bang Bong. Now, it’s back across the pond for an incredible tour.

Are you ready to say yass to tickets? Here’s what you need to know.

Buy RuPaul's Drag Race tickets at Ticketmaster

Ru Paul’s Drag Race tour 2023: Which drag queens are performing?

Taking to the stage are seasons 10 and 12 winners Aquaria and Jaida Essence Hall. They will be joined by previous cast members Rosé, Angeria, Bosco, Daya Betty, Kandy Muse and Ginger Minj.

Together, the queens will find themselves trapped in the Netwerq and are promising an “evening of endless extravaganza” with high production values, music, and special effects.

The Werq the World tour will be kicking off in America this June before heading to Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia and Mexico. The UK shows will land in the middle of the tour — and here are the dates and venues.

Ru Paul’s Drag Race tour 2023: How much do tickets cost?

Tickets for the Werq the World tour start at £41.25 and go up to £103.95, depending on where you're sat

Ru Paul’s Drag Race tour 2023: When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for RuPaul's Drag Race Werq the World tour are on sale now, having gone live today at 10am (Friday 10th March).

If you don’t want to be disappointed, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

