This year, Easter falls on Sunday 9th April, with school holidays in the UK typically running from Monday 3rd April until Friday 14th April; that’s two weeks of having your little ones around, and a whole lot of planning to do.

When is it? The Easter holidays. What is it? Only the best activities and experiences the whole family can do this spring.

Luckily for you, the RadioTimes.com team have done all of the hard work for you, and compiled a best list of truly egg-cellent activities to do this Easter. After all, finding experiences is something of our speciality. Last summer, we brought you the best Alton Towers deals and the best Thorpe Park deals, and we're constantly searching for how to do the things you love as a family for less, such as how to get cheap cinema tickets and how to get cheap theatre tickets.

In this complete guide, you’ll find cracking suggestions like Easter scavenger hunts, woodland trails, and farmyard trips. With picks from all across the UK, you’re bound to find one near your home town - but if you fancy travelling a little further afield, we have some top tips on how to travel cheaply.

So, without further ado, here are the best things to do this Easter.

For further days out inspiration, head over to our dedicated Going Out section. We have guides like the best Mother's Day experiences and best driving experiences.

Best Easter experiences at a glance:

Best Easter trails and activities in the UK for 2023

Whether it’s a trail or scavenger hunt outside, or a crafting session in the comfort of your own home, the RadioTimes.com team have got you covered with our selection of activities. There’s something for everyone on our list, from little ones up to teenagers, and we’ve considered a range of budgets, too, so you won’t have to break the bank to have an egg-stra special Easter holiday.

Jump to:

Best Easter trails to do this year

BucketRace's Easter Scavenger Hunt

Fever

Perfect for adults and children alike, this four hour scavenger hunt will have you racing across London to complete Easter challenges. You’ll compete against other teams to win the crown, working out clues to find landmarks around London, and the challenges include: performing a song next to Hyde Park’s bandstand, clucking like a chicken in public, competing in a Space Hopper race, and taking part in an egg and spoon race.

The scavenger hunt takes place on Sunday 9th April, so save that date in your diary.

Buy BucketRace's Easter Scavenger Hunt for £15 at Fever

Easter Adventure Quest

English Heritage

Set in various locations throughout the Easter school holidays, English Heritage has created the exciting Easter Adventure Quest. This egg-cellent adventure quest challenges you to hunt for clues and complete tasks, as well as take part in traditional Easter games, all with the goal of finding those all-important Easter eggs. At the end of the quest, you’ll be rewarded with an adventurer’s certificate and a chocolate treat.

More like this

The quest costs £2, which you can pay when you arrive at your chosen English Heritage site.

Buy an English Heritage membership from £53 a year at English Heritage

If you enjoy a wander, take a look at the best London walking tours and best Edinburgh ghost tours.

Family Alpaca Walk and Meet the Animals at Lucky Tails Alpaca Farm

Virgin Experience Days

In the Warwickshire countryside, you’ll embark on an Easter trial with a twist, as this one involves alpacas! The experienced team at Lucky Tails Alpaca Farm will take you to meet your new furry friends, before showing you how to harness up your own alpaca ready to go on a walk around the farm. Selfies are welcomed with the alpaca, and they might even strike a cheesy grin for you.

Buy Family Alpaca Walk and Meet the Animals at Lucky Tails Alpaca Farm for £45 at Virgin Experience Days

Family Visit to Kew Gardens for Two Adults and Two Children

Virgin Experience Days

There are various trails to wander at Kew Gardens in Richmond, London, across its 326 acres of plant life from around the globe. There are flowers like corn poppies, sacred lotus and king protea, as well as orange, apple and arabic coffee trees, plus you can visit greenhouses and dry rooms which recreate various plants’ perfect habitats, like tropical, mountain and coastal environments.

On top of that, there’s the Kew’s Children’s Garden, which is packed with fun things for your kids to explore. Plus, one of the RadioTimes.com team ate the best chocolate ice cream from the café next to the Children’s Garden, just for your information...

Buy Family Visit to Kew Gardens for Two Adults and Two Children for £54 at Virgin Experience Days

Take a look at best London experience gifts and best London theatre shows for more exciting things to do in the capital city.

Best chocolate-making experiences to do this Easter

Two for One London Chocolate Tour

Buyagift

What’s one of the best things about Easter? Chocolate! Fellow chocolate lovers will thoroughly enjoy this walking tour across London’s top chocolate suppliers. You’ll meet a knowledgeable guide, who used to be a coffee and cocoa commodity trader, then you’ll visit a number of chocolate suppliers (including Queen Elizabeth II’s supplier), and there’s the chance to try the delicious truffles and chocolates, of course.

Buy Two for One London Chocolate Tour for £58 £29 at Buyagift

Chocolate Extravaganza Cookery Class

Activity Superstore

Located at The Smart School of Cookery in London, Essex or Buckinghamshire, this chocolate experience is sure to get your taste buds tingling. During the class, you’ll learn how to create a variety of yummy dishes including chocolate fondants with toasted coconut and chocolate ice cream, chocolate souffle with a dusting of raspberry and green tea sugar, rum truffles, and deconstructed lime and chocolate cheesecake with a whisky biscuit crumb and lime and mint foam.

Buy Chocolate Extravaganza Cookery Class for £89 at Activity Superstore

Chocolate Delight Workshop for Two

Buyagift

Gather a fellow sweet-toother and head on down to a workshop in either Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham or Bristol. The workshop begins with a history of chocolate — from the bean to the bar — and when your mouth is suitably watering, you’ll be taught how to create delicious Belgian truffles from raw ingredients.

Buy Chocolate Delight Workshop for Two for £70 at Buyagift

Best spring activities to do this Easter

Piggy Pet and Play for Two at Kew Little Pigs

Buyagift

One of the best things about spring is new life: flowers like tulips, daffodils and snowdrops begin to sprout, and we see plenty of farmyard additions like lambs and piglets.

Head on down to Old Amersham Farm in Buckinghamshire where you’ll have the chance to groom, pet and play with micropigs and piglets, as well as meet their parents and grandparents. With over 40 little pigs calling the farm home, you’ll notice each one has its own personality.

Buy Piggy Pet and Play for Two at Kew Little Pigs for £60 £49.99 at Buyagift

Flower Arranging Workshop for Two

Virgin Experience Days

Spring has officially sprung when you see new buds sprouting and leaves on trees forming (finally!). Bring the springtime cheer from outside and into your own home with this flower arranging workshop.

Based in Hackney, London, you’ll learn all of the essentials for creating a blooming marvellous bouquet, from picking a colour palette to keeping your flowers in perfect condition. At the end of the session, you’ll walk away with a hand-tied bouquet.

Buy Flower Arranging Workshop for Two for £178.25 at Virgin Experience Days

Other fun activities in the Big Smoke include best London art exhibitions and best London rooftop gardens.

Children's Two Hour Art Workshop with Art-K

Virgin Experience Days

The Easter holidays are the perfect excuse to get creative as you have more time on your hands (less time at work and less time helping with homework!), so why not take your little ones to a fun art workshop? Youngsters will be able to pick whichever medium best suits them, such as acrylic, watercolour, clay and paper sculpture. A teacher will then help guide your kid into creating their own masterpiece in this two-hour session.

Buy Children's Two Hour Art Workshop with Art-K for £25 at Virgin Experience Days

Create a Paper Craft Garland at Home with Peach Blossom

Virgin Experience Days

Fancy an Easter crafting day but getting the little ones out and about is just too much hassle? We feel you. Bring crafting into the comfort of your own home with this next package from Virgin Experience Days.

Guaranteed to keep youngsters busy for hours, the kit will see you making a wonderful paper craft garland to hang in your home. No experience is necessary and there’s a video tutorial to walk you through the construction, however, there are a few fiddly bits you might need to help with.

Buy Create a Paper Craft Garland at Home with Peach Blossom for £19.50 at Virgin Experience Days

Best family days out to go on this Easter

Paddington Afternoon Tea Bus Tour for Two Adults and One Child

Virgin Experience Days

This bear-y fun afternoon tea is one you’ll remember for months to come, as the experience really pulls out all of the stops (and we’re not just talking about bus stops!). Enjoy a Paddington themed menu of sandwiches — including marmalade, of course — scones, and hot drinks, and experience some of London’s top landmarks, such as Big Ben, the Houses of Parliament and St Paul's Cathedral, from the comfort of a double decker bus.

What makes this afternoon tea experience particularly special, however, is the built-in screen on each table. At each landmark, an animated Paddington and Mrs Bird will tell you all about the famous sights.

Buy Paddington Afternoon Tea Bus Tour for Two Adults and One Child for £200 at Virgin Experience Days

For a complete guide on top bus tours, take a look at our round-up of the best London bus tours.

Dreamland Imaginarium: An Interactive World for Kids

Fever

If you’re based near Manchester and are looking for a day out with your little ones in the Easter holidays, look no further than Dreamland Imaginarium.

This interactive experience has four zones to uncover: Dreams of Flight, Monster’s Midway, Underwater Enchantment, and Fantastical Flora, and each zone is a multisensory experience with various textures, sights, sounds and smells. Your little ones can play games, create storyboards, and dance, slide and bounce their way around this unique world.

Buy Dreamland Imaginarium: An Interactive World for Kids from £10 at Fever

Family Forest Laser Tag for Four and Lunch

Red Letter Days

Who out of your family is the most competitive? If you don’t already know, you’re about to find out. The whole family will get kitted out in camouflage ninja suits complete with a Fortnite-themed gun, before heading out onto the playing field to claim victory. At the end of the laser tag experience, you’ll share Pizza Hut pizzas and drinks — it’s thirsty work, you know!

Buy Family Forest Laser Tag for Four and Lunch for £119 £99 at Red Letter Days

For more adventurous experiences, take a look at the best UK zombie experiences.

Family Terrarium Workshop at Porto's Flowers

Buyagift

As the seasons change, so does the wildlife, and this next experience gives you the opportunity to get up close and personal with nature. Take a trip to Porto’s Flowers in Worthing for an afternoon of creating your very own terrarium. Choose from succulents and materials like moss for your very own garden.

Buy Family Terrarium Workshop at Porto's Flowers for £119 at Buyagift

What is the best way to travel around the UK?

To save money and the environment — plus to cut out those pesky traffic jams — travel by train instead of car this Easter.

Travelling by train is one of the cheapest ways to get from A to B, and we've put together a comprehensive guide on how to get cheap train tickets. Just one of the top tips included in the article is getting a Railcard to save a third of the fare.

On average, a Railcard user saves £140 per year on train tickets, and there are many eligible categories, such as the 16-25 Railcard, Senior Railcard, Two Together Railcard, Disabled Persons Railcard, Veterans Railcard and more.

Buy a Railcard for £30 at Trainline

Advertisement

Some brand new experiences for February include LGBT+ History Month events and the new Star Wars fan exhibition in London.