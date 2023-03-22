We're all trying to tighten our belts at the moment and for us that means making the most of the discounts. Virgin Experience Days is running some great deals right now on a whole range of experiences. Whether you're looking to relax with an afternoon tea or at a spa, or if an adventurous activity like a helicopter ride is more your speed, there's something to suit everybody.

Here at RadioTimes.com , we love an experience. In fact, our Going Out section is full of guides to our favourite experiences – but there's no getting around the fact that things can quickly get expensive.

These experiences also make excellent gifts as it's a great way to combine giving someone something unique that they're really going to enjoy, while also spending time together. It could be your best friend, parent, sibling or partner — with the busy lives we lead, there is nothing more special than quality time with the people you love.

Read on for our pick of the best discounts on Virgin Experience Days right now.

Shop discounts at Virgin Experience Days

Best Virgin Experience Days discounts at a glance:

Best Virgin Experience Days discounts, deals and offers for March 2023

Get 21% off a cinema evening with cocktails for two at the Courthouse Hotel

Virgin Experience Days

Spring might be upon us, but there's no arguing that there's still a certain gloom to the weather at the moment — the seemingly constant drizzle isn't helping! So, we think there are few better ways to spend a cold, rainy evening than at the cinema.

The Courthouse Hotel has a luxury private cinema in the heart of London. Every Sunday, it holds a screening of a cult classic, and with this deal you also get a free cocktail to sip on while you discuss the movie. The hotel is on the premises of the Old Magistrates' Court, with the bar located in the former court and holding cells.

More like this

Cinema evening with cocktails for two at the Courthouse Hotel | £56 £44 (save £12 or 21%) at Virgin Experience Days

If cinema is your thing, check out our guide to the best luxury cinema experiences in London.

Save £26 on an immersive escape room experience at The Demon Barber, London for two

Virgin Experience Days

This immersive escape room experience would make for the ultimate night out with your partner or best friend. You've got to go undercover to find out what makes Mrs Lovett's pie shop so popular — what is the secret ingredient? You'll have an hour to find the ingredient and escape, all without being found out while you complete puzzles and solve clues.

Now on offer for just £50 for two, this is a great deal on an escape room.

Immersive escape room experience at The Demon Barber, London for two | £76 £50 (save £26 or 34%) at Virgin Experience Days

If you're a fan of using your cunning and wits to escape in different scenarios, we've got you covered with our guide to the best escape rooms in London.

Save £59 on driving an Aston Martin replica DB5 and V8 Vantage

Virgin Experience Days

At 50 per cent off, this is a great chance to live out the ultimate James Bond fantasy. Whether this is a gift for the speed demon in your life or a treat for yourself, this driving experience is seriously exciting.

At this experience, you can drive modern replicas of some of Aston Martin's most iconic cars, meaning you get the classic look and feel along with a smooth and speedy driving experience. You'll get to drive three miles around the track in each car, with the help of a professional instructor.

Experience driving an Aston Martin replica DB5 and V8 Vantage | £118 £59 (save £59 or 50%) at Virgin Experience Days

Racing fans, rejoice! We've got a full guide to the best Formula 1 experience days across the UK.

Get a triple all star driving experience with high speed passenger drive for under £100

Virgin Experience Days

With the chance to choose between 60 cars, including supercars, muscle and classic sports cars, this experience would make a great gift for the racing fan in your life. Once you've chosen your car of choice, you'll have a short safety briefing before heading off around the three mile track.

After you've driven three cars, the cherry on top will be an experience in a high speed passenger ride, as a professional driver takes the reins. It's worth noting that this deal is only available on weekdays.

Triple all star driving experience with high speed passenger drive | £187 £99 (save £88 or 47%) at Virgin Experience Days

For other driving days out, have a read of our recommendations for the best driving experiences across the UK.

Get half price off a spa day with two treatments at Virgin Active Health Clubs for two

Virgin Experience Days

Virgin Active Health Clubs are well known as destinations for relaxation and luxury. With this voucher, you can choose from six locations across the UK where you'll have access to steam rooms, a sauna and a swimming pool. You'll also get 70 minutes worth of treatments which will leave you feeling relaxed and refreshed.

There's a cleansing back exfoliation, a 40 minute body massage and a 25 minute hydrating facial with scalp massage. And if you want a break from the relaxing, you'll also have access to Virgin Active's gym equipment to work up a sweat.

Spa day with two treatments at Virgin Active Health Clubs for two | £238 £119 (save £119 or 50%) at Virgin Experience Days

Whether you're based in the capital or just visiting, check out our guide to the best spa experiences in London.

Save 30 per cent on a champagne afternoon tea for two at Fortnum & Mason

Virgin Experience Days

An afternoon tea for two is a bit of a luxury at the best of times, but Fortum & Mason has been the place to go since 1707. It's still one of London's most famous department stores and now, it is home to the elegant Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon. Opened by Her late Majesty the Queen, you'll get to enjoy a host of savoury sandwiches cakes and, of course, it wouldn't be afternoon tea without freshly baked scones with jam and clotted cream.

Experts will be on hand to help you choose your cuppa from a range of signature blends — and wash it all down with a glass of champagne.

Champagne afternoon tea for two at Fortum & Mason | £172.50 £120 (save £52.50 or 30%) at Virgin Experience Days

Save £45 on a champagne afternoon tea for two at the Harrods Tea Room

Virgin Experience Days

Are you visiting London for the first time? Or perhaps you're playing the tourist in your own city? Whichever it is, one of the best things you can do in the capital is enjoy a luxurious afternoon tea – and the Harrods Tea Room is the perfect 1920s-set destination.

Afternoon tea might not exactly be a meal, but you're sure not to leave the Harrods Tea Room hungry. You'll get finger sandwiches and a host of pastries and desserts from the patisserie, and then of course there's the warm scones along with clotted cream and a choice of Harrods strawberry preserve or lemon curd (or both!).

This experience would make a wonderful gift to share with someone special in your life, and for just £120 for two, it's a great deal.

Champagne afternoon tea for two at the Harrods Tea Room | £164 £120 (save £44 or 27%) at Virgin Experience Days

Get a 12 mile themed helicopter flight for two for under £130

Virgin Experience Days

It's a way to travel that few of us get to experience, although we've often found ourselves looking jealously at the sky as we're sitting on the bus stuck in traffic. If you've always wanted to experience helicopter flight, now is your chance, as with this deal you can get a flight for two for £70 off.

Reach speeds of up to 120mph on this 12 mile flight where you'll be able to see amazing views. The pilot will communicate with you via a headset, and you'll be able to tune in to the goings-on of air traffic control as well.

12 mile themed helicopter flight for two| £198 £128 (save £70 or 35%) at Virgin Experience Days

Save £118 on a deluxe spa experience for two with three treatments at Bannatyne Health Clubs

Virgin Experience Days

There are over 30 Bannatyne Health Clubs across the UK, so wherever you're based there'll be one relatively local. This is one of the best savings we've seen, with a 45 per cent discount on this spa experience for two.

You'll get 70 minutes worth of treatments and you can choose two, from a full body exfoliation, neck, back and shoulder massage, Swedish leg message or a facial. Then for the rest of the day, you get full use of the Bannatyne Health Club facilities including the steam room, sauna, swimming pool and gym.

Deluxe spa experience for two with three treatments at Bannatyne Health Clubs | £263 £145 (save £118 or 45%) at Virgin Experience Days

Get 32% off two tickets for Phantom of the Opera, plus a three-course meal at London Steakhouse Co

Virgin Experience Days

Phantom of the Opera is one of the most well-known shows on the West End, having been performed for over 30 years. The story has music composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and follows a Phantom as he tries to gain control of the Paris Opera House.

Dinner and a show is a classic combination, and with this experience you'll get a three course meal at London Steakhouse Co by Marco Pierre White. You can choose to enjoy this before or after the show, and you'll also get a cocktail of your choice included – and that's all for just £159 for two.

Two tickets for Phantom of the Opera, plus a three course meal at Marco Pierre White's London Steakhouse Co | £230 £159 (save £71 or 31%) at Virgin Experience Days

If you're a musical theatre lover check out our guide to the best West End shows on in London right now.

Save 28% on a night for two at Stanlake Park Wine Estate with dinner, wine and a vineyard tour

Virgin Experience Days

Trying to find the perfect gift for your significant other? Look no further. At just £245 for a night away, a three-course meal plus sparkling wine and a tour of the Stanlake Park Wine Estate with a wine tasting, this is one of the best deals we've seen. You'll get to stay at The Crowne Plaza hotel with free use of its Esprit spa and wellness facilities, too.

At the vineyard, you'll get to enjoy a tour of the walled vineyard as well as the cellar wine-making facilities and learn about the process of making English wine.

A night for two at Stanlake Park Wine Estate with dinner, wine and a vineyard tour | £339 £245 (save £94 or 28%) at Virgin Experience Days

Advertisement

Check out our Going Out section for all the latest experiences, including the best animal experiences and the best experience days for couples.