With enough memorabilia and collectibles the fill a Death Star, this exhibit is one of the biggest fan-organised events in Star Wars history. Whether you’re a traditional Jedi who loves the classics or only just fell in love with Baby Yoda last year, this exhibit will feature it all.

Star Wars fans, prepare to kick your excitement into hyperdrive because a Star Wars exhibition is heading to London. Tickets to The Fans Strike Back: A Star Wars Fan Exhibition are on sale now and the RadioTimes.com team are here to make sure you do get them – there is no try.

Starting in April, this fan event will display hundreds of pieces of quality merch including photos, posters, costumes, life-size figures, models, and one-of-a-kind sculptures.

Prepare to feel the force as you walk through this dedicated exhibit. Here's what you need to know.

What is The Fans Strike Back: A Star Wars Fan Exhibition?

Celebrating nearly 50 years of sci-fi’s biggest franchise, the Star Wars Exhibition is an event put on by fans, for fans. Visitors will get to see a unique collection of memorabilia with everything from original posters and life-size models to handmade sculptures.

You’ll also be able to join the rebel alliance yourself by taking part in a VR experience (which is available for separate purchase), and by posing for pictures in front of a green screen with a range of galactic backgrounds.

Where in London is The Fans Strike Back: A Star Wars Fan Exhibition?

You’ll be happy to hear that The Star Wars fan exhibition isn’t taking place in a galaxy far, far away. Instead, it’s setting up in Old Brompton Road, South Kensington.

The nearest tube stations are South Kensington, which is available on the Circle, District and Piccadilly Lines. Also nearby are Earl’s Court (District and Piccadilly) and Gloucester Road (Circle, District and Piccadilly).

South Kensington also happens the hub for some of London’s best museums, including the Science Museum, the Natural History Museum, and the V&A. These are all free to enter, so you’ve got plenty to do if you fancy making a day of it.

How to get tickets to The Fans Strike Back: A Star Wars Fan Exhibition

Tickets are on sale now at Fever, having gone live at 12pm today (Wednesday 8th February).

The event is running from 3rd April 2023 and will be open on Wednesdays to Fridays from 10am – 6pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 9am – 6pm.

