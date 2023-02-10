When you’re wandering around the streets it’s all too easy to forget the beauty of London, which means the only real way to appreciate it is to go up high. Thankfully, this city is inundated with tall buildings, which is why we at RadioTimes.com have put together a list of the best experiences to have on some of London’s most iconic rooftops and skyscrapers.

There’s nothing quite like the London skyline. The views of this great city are made by the outlines of its extraordinary buildings, from the Gherkin and the Shard to St Paul’s Cathedral and Palace of Westminster.

This list includes a variety of settings, such as restaurants, bars and observation decks, and features a range of prices so you don’t have to delve deep into your pockets to reach the stars. We’ve also added a couple of experiences which aren’t technically on skyscrapers but will no less give you a memorable view and a great picture moment.

So, set your sights higher this year and try seeing London from a new angle with this round-up of skyscraper experiences.

Visit to The View from The Shard for Two

Virgin Experience Days

How could this not be first on the list? Quite simply London’s tallest and most recognisable skyscraper, this experience is one to remember. You’ll start your journey to the top by going up in one of the Shard’s high-speed lifts, which will take you from floor one to 68 in less than 60 seconds. Then, you can stay on the observation deck on level 69, or venture even higher to the open-air deck on level 72. Views stretch for over 40 miles and there is no time restriction on your stay.

Buy Visit to The View from The Shard for Two from £56 at Virgin Experience Days

Sharing Sashimi and Champagne for Two at Shangri-la Hotel, The Shard

Virgin Experience Days

Treat yourself to a glass of champagne and a platter of sushi on floor 52 of the Shard. GONG is sat in the Shangri-la hotel and offers beautiful, fresh sushi and sashimi. You’ll be able to tuck into your plate while gazing out at the outstanding views.

Buy Sharing Sashimi and Champagne at Shangri-la Hotel from £128 at Virgin Experience Days

Three course sharing meal at John Lewis roof garden, Oxford Street

John Lewis

Hidden above the mayhem of Oxford Street is Willows on The Roof, a restaurant sat on top of John Lewis. In its secluded outdoor garden you can reserve a dome, a cabin or a table, and can order Mexican food provided by Tacos El Rey or a healthy farm-to-table bowl of salad from Local Greens. You can also make use of the restaurant’s celebration packages, which provide a three-course sharing meal and a choice of cocktails.

Buy Three course sharing meal at John Lewis roof garden from £35 at John Lewis

Sunday lunch at Galvin at Windows, Park Lane Hilton

Hilton

The Hilton Hotel on Park Lane boasts amazing views of Hyde Park, Knightsbridge, and Westminster. Its upper floors have a range of bars and restaurants, including a rooftop restaurant on the 28th floor, Galvin at Windows. While there you can enjoy fine dining and take in the panoramic views of London. It hosts regular events including a wine evening, an art exhibit, and Sunday lunches.

Buy Sunday lunch at Galvin at Windows from £59 at Hilton

Three Course Meal for Two at Searcys, The Gherkin

BuyaGift

In the city’s business sector, you can have a very stylish evening out at Searcys, the Gherkin. One of London’s most recognisable buildings, this experience guarantees breathtaking sights and a great photo opp. You’ll be served a top-quality three-course meal, plus a cocktail each to toast your success.

Buy Three Course Meal for Two at Searcys from £139.99 at BuyaGift

The ArcelorMittal Orbit View and a Bottle of Prosecco for Two

BuyaGift

More of a sculpture than a skyscraper, but either way, the ArcelorMittal Orbit in Stratford has an incredible viewing platform 80m off the ground. Set in the Olympic Park, you can use this experience to reminisce about the good old days of 2012 while drinking a glass of Prosecco. While up there, you can learn about its conception and building through interactive screens, before heading back down either via lift or 455 stairs (we know what we’d pick!).

Buy The ArcelorMittal Orbit View and a Bottle of Prosecco for Two from £49 at Get Your Guide

Private City Sightseeing Tour with The Garden at 120

VictorHuang/Getty Images

Explore London through a medieval lens with a tour that centres around the Tower of London. You’ll get a skip-the-line entry ticket and a chance to see the crown jewels with your private tour guide. Then, you’ll get an entry ticket to the City of London’s largest public rooftop space, The Garden at 120.

With all the metal and glass buildings around you, you’ll be stunned by the garden’s lush greens and exotic plants. It's home to 85 Italian wisteria trees, over 30 fruit trees and a 200ft-long flowing water feature – a perfect tranquil space.

Buy Private City Sightseeing Tour with The Garden at 120 from £157.50 at Virgin Experience Days

Up at The O2 Climb for Two

Virgin Experience Days

Why not work for your view? As a dome, climbing the O2 may look easy, but with an incline of 28 degrees on the way up and 30 on the way back down, it’s anything but. However, this all becomes worth it when you’re 52m high and able to appreciate the city in all its glory. Once you’re at the top, you’ll get plenty of time to breathe and enjoy the view before heading back down - and for an extra fee, you can get a glass of bubbly to celebrate your efforts.

Buy Up at The O2 Climb for Two from £84 at Virgin Experience Days

London Eye standard ticket

Virgin Experience Days

Again, not really a building but still worth it. If you haven’t yet been up the London Eye, what’s stopping you? On your ride around the world’s best Ferris wheel, you’ll see and learn everything you ever wanted to know about London. For an upgrade, you can also buy a champagne experience or even rent out a private pod.

Buy London Eye standard ticket from £30.50 at London Eye

