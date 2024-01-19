He said: "It's been 60 years now. I know where I was when it first came out, partly because I know where I was when John F Kennedy was shot, which happened the day before Doctor Who was broadcast.

"The BBC had to repeat the first episode of Doctor Who the following week because no one had watched it. They were all glued to the news about the Kennedy assassination and Doctor Who got pushed out. But when Doctor Who started, we had no concept it would go on forever and ever and ever."

McCoy added: "I'm still making it and being Doctor Who. They're still producing audio dramas with the 20th century Doctors and some of the 21st century Doctors. It's great."

Of course, fans also saw McCoy return to Doctor Who on screen for Jodie Whittaker's final ever episode alongside fellow Doctors Colin Baker, Peter Davison and Paul McGann, as well as returning companions Sophie Aldred and Janet Fielding.

But now, fans of McCoy are able to see him in an entirely new role as a "grumpy" doctor in Father Brown – airing today (Friday 19th January) at 1:45pm on BBC One and already available on BBC iPlayer.

McCoy said of his character: "He is very grumpy and bad-tempered, and threatens to kill someone. And so, obviously, he becomes the number one suspect for a while, until number two comes along, then three and four."

The episode, entitled The Hermit of Hazelnut Cottage, sees McCoy feature as suspicious Dr McClurgy. According to the synopsis: "When Brenda (Ruby-May Martinwood) receives a letter from Dr McClurgy (Sylvester McCoy), who took her in as an evacuee, she decides to finally ask why he suddenly sent her away to a children's home.

"Father Brown (Mark Williams) and Mrs Devine (Claudie Blakley) take Brenda to see him in nearby Butterley Rise, but soon discover that it was actually Dotty Finglesham (Melanie Walters) who wrote the letter, desperate to help Dr McClurgy. He's become a hermit since his home was threatened by a local housing development and is refusing to move.

Sylvester McCoy as Dr Angus McClurgy in Father Brown. BBC Studios/Gary Moyes

"Landowner Lord Sprocket (Owen Brenman) is as surprised as everyone else when his developer Edward Wainsbody (Nick Blakeley) announces the entire development will move to the nearby meadow.

"The locals are outraged, especially Susan Payne (Jasmine Bayes) who wishes to protect the threatened flora and fauna. When Edward's body is found in that very meadow and Susan is arrested, Father Brown's hunt for a killer begins."

Sylvester McCoy on his "emotional" return to Doctor Who

Father Brown airs on Fridays at 1:45pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. All episodes from the new season are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

