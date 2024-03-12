Sharon had been given the role of 'lodger' during the series, which saw her staying in separate living quarters from the other celebrities, and she had always been open that she would not be participating in the full series.

After much speculation, she was the first celebrity to be confirmed for this year's show during last week's launch night and was instantly tasked with deciding which three housemates to place up for eviction.

During her stay, she revealed that the reason she couldn't continue for longer was she didn't want to be apart from her husband Ozzy Osbourne, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2019.

"I don't want to stay away from Ozzy for too long," she said. "We're so close as a family. I don't think I have ever gone a week without talking to any of them, ever.

"Through fights, feuds, everything. We still talk and this will definitely be the longest."

As well as Sharon's exit, tonight's episode will also see the second contestant to be evicted after Gary Goldsmith became the first departure last week.

Viewers will see one of Fern Britton, Lauren Simon or Louis Walsh voted out of the show by the public after they were all put up for eviction.

Last night, Sharon was given the luxury of watching the housemate's nominations from the comfort of her bedroom and was even able to save one person from eviction – opting to save Zeze Mills.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Tuesday 12th March at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

