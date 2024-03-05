But who exactly is Lauren Simon? What motivated her to join Celebrity Big Brother? Here's everything you need to know.

Who is Lauren Simon?

Lauren Simon. Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images

Age: 51

Job: Reality TV star

Instagram: @lauren_simon_835,

Lauren used to work in marketing and PR, but since joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Cheshire, she's dabbled in a lot of industries.

As well as having her own radio slot, Lauren's Happy Hour, on Cheshire's Happy Radio, she also appeared in numerous other reality shows including Celebrity Dinner Date, Celebrity First Dates, Release The Hounds, CelebAbility and Your Face or Mine?

On why she wanted to join the Celebrity Big Brother house, Lauren said: "It’s always been on my bucket list and it’s perfect timing as my children are growing up."

She hopes that by going on the show, audiences will get to know "the real Lauren" and her "quirky" sense of humour. As someone who's "messy, unfiltered and wild" to live with, audiences will have plenty of entertainment with Laura around.

What is Lauren Simon's net worth?

According to the Spear's magazine, Lauren Simon's net worth is estimated at £6.9 million.

How to follow Lauren Simon on social media

You can find Lauren on Instagram at @lauren_simon_835, on TikTok at @lauren_simon_835, and X at @laurensimon835.

When is Celebrity Big Brother on TV?

Dying to watch the next chapter of Celebrity Big Brother? The next episode will air on Tuesday 5th March at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX, followed by Late & Live on ITV2.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Tuesday 5th March at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

