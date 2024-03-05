As the remaining celebrities made themselves at home, Louis and Sharon were watching on from a different room and giving their opinions on their fellow housemates.

Speaking of some of the housemates, Sharon said: "David [Potts] has come to show off. He was trying too hard to be outrageous. 'I'm trying to be fun and outrageous. Look at me!'"

But who did she decide to pick and who is up for nomination on Celebrity Big Brother? Read on to find out who is at risk of the public vote this week.

Which Celebrity Big Brother 2024 housemates could face eviction this week? Nominations revealed

Week 1 - Gary Goldsmith

Gary Goldsmith. ITV

This week, Gary Goldsmith will face the first public vote of the series.

As was revealed on Late & Live last night, Zeze Millz, David Potts and Gary Goldsmith were all at risk of being evicted on Friday 8th March, however they had to a chance to save themselves tonight.

During tonight's Late & Live episode, viewers saw Sharon Osbourne give her killer nomination to Gary Goldsmith. Viewers will get to see the fallout from this during tomorrow night's episode.

The housemates will also get their chance to put others up for nomination, and we'll be sure to keep this page updated with the latest contestants at risk.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on weekdays and Sundays at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

