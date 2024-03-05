For Wallace, her "life is a musical", so housemates can expect a lot of singing. "I love to sing and I sing all the time, even doing random chores and activities," she says.

But at the same time, Wallace wants people to get to know the real her. "I hope to let the world find out more about me as a person and not just the roles that I play," she adds.

"I’m excited to represent the theatre community on this huge platform. I want to tell my stories and inspire people who come from small towns who don’t have a lot but who dream big, and hopefully I can inspire them to dream bigger."

As for her dream housemates, Wallace lists Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, Hannah Waddingham and RuPaul. The CBB house has none of these (so far), but they do have Sharon Osbourne for a week.

Read on for everything you need to know about Celebrity Big Brother contestant Marisha Wallace.

Who is Marisha Wallace?

Marisha Wallace. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Pragnell

Age: 38

Job: Musical theatre performer

Instagram: @marishawallace

Marisha Wallace rose to fame for UK audiences after starring as Effie White in Dreamgirls on the West End.

Since then, she has gone on to appear in the West End productions of Waitress, Hairspray and Guys & Dolls — the latter of which garnered her a Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical.

What is Marisha Wallace's net worth?

Marisha Wallace's net worth varies depending on the source, but according to The Sun, she is worth £700,000.

How to follow Marisha Wallace on social media

Marisha Wallace has a number of social media accounts, through which she keeps fans up to date with her latest roles in new musicals and concerts — but she's also hoping her time in the house will help her curb her phone addiction.

"I’m on the phone constantly," she said, "but the phone detox has been needed for a while. It will be a great time to reset and just be completely present in the house."

Nonetheless, you can follow Marisha on Instagram @marishawallace, on X @marishawallace and on TikTok @marishawallace.

