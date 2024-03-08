All was revealed during tonight's live eviction, but which celebrity missed out on making it to the final?

Read on for everything you need to know about this week's eviction and all the celebrity housemates who have left the house is far.

Gary Goldsmith - Evicted in episode 5

Gary Goldsmith UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images

Gary Goldsmith became the first housemate to be evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The businessman is best known for being uncle to Kate Middleton, whom he has spoken about at length whilst on the show.

During various chats with other housemates, Goldsmith was asked about the wellbeing of Middleton and said: "So, because she doesn't want to talk about it... the last thing I'm going to do is [talk about it]... If it's announced, I'll give you an opinion."

Goldsmith received Sharon Osbourne's killer nomination during the week, which automatically put him up for eviction.

