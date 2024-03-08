Who left Celebrity Big Brother 2024? All evicted housemates
Time's up for one celebrity.
It was the first eviction of the series tonight and for one famous face, their time was up in the Celebrity Big Brother house.
During the week, it was revealed that Gary Goldsmith and Lauren Simon would both face the public vote, but only one would be leaving the house.
All was revealed during tonight's live eviction, but which celebrity missed out on making it to the final?
Read on for everything you need to know about this week's eviction and all the celebrity housemates who have left the house is far.
Gary Goldsmith - Evicted in episode 5
Gary Goldsmith became the first housemate to be evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house.
The businessman is best known for being uncle to Kate Middleton, whom he has spoken about at length whilst on the show.
During various chats with other housemates, Goldsmith was asked about the wellbeing of Middleton and said: "So, because she doesn't want to talk about it... the last thing I'm going to do is [talk about it]... If it's announced, I'll give you an opinion."
Goldsmith received Sharon Osbourne's killer nomination during the week, which automatically put him up for eviction.
Celebrity Big Brother continues on weekdays and Sundays at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
