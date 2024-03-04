Rumours of Walsh's participation on Celebrity Big Brother have been rife for months and now viewers will get to watch him in real time for the next three weeks, unless shock nominations mean his days in the house are numbered.

This year's celebrity series will have two live evictions each week, meaning no one is safe as the competition is even more tense.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of the show's launch, hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best said: "We're gonna get double the time." Odudu added: "Every time on the last series, we'd be like, 'Oh my gosh'. A week fell like a lifetime. Whereas now, [it's] midweek".

As Louis Walsh begins to make himself at home, read on for everything you need to know about the Celebrity Big Brother 2024 housemate.

Who is Louis Walsh?

Louis Walsh. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Age: 71

Job: Music manager and TV personality

Instagram: N/A

Louis Walsh is back on TV screens, but this time it isn't to create the next singing sensation. Best known for being a judge on The X Factor, the music manager has managed the likes of Jedward, Westlife and Boyzone.

Similarly to some of the other celebrities taking part in this year's show, Walsh was one of the first names to be rumoured for the series.

"The team behind the programme are being clever about the kind of celebs they're considering," a source told The Sun.

"They don't just want big names in there - they want stars who will bring something truly intriguing. Louis is just the kind of figure they want in the house - someone with serious life experience who not only has something to say, but isn't afraid to say it."

When is Celebrity Big Brother on TV?

Keen for another instalment of the celebrities? The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother will air on Tuesday 5th March at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Tuesday 5th March at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

