In the first episode alone, there were more twists and turns than a helter-skelter, with celebrity lodger Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh teaming up to decide which three housemates will face the first public vote for eviction.

But where do you go to watch it? What happens if you miss an episode? There's no need to fret or vent to the Diary Room, because RadioTimes.com has got you covered. Here's how to watch Celebrity Big Brother.

Celebrity Big Brother will air everyday (apart from Sunday) at 9pm on ITV. Episodes will also be made available on streaming service ITVX shortly after transmission. While ITVX is free to use, you'll need to subscribe to ITVX if you want to download episodes onto your device or skip the advertisements.

That will cost you £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year, or you can try the service for free for 7 days at itv.com.

But that's not all. For extra gossip, Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live will also be broadcasting every night after Celebrity Big Brother (excluding Sundays) on ITV2, and will also be available to watch on ITVX online shortly after transmission.

And, of course, it wouldn't be Big Brother without the infamous live stream. As with the most recent series, the live stream will air from 11:30pm to 2am on ITVX.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Tuesday 5th March at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

