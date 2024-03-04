Among those celebrities is Coronation Street actor Colson Smith, who has just stepped foot into the iconic house.

Much like many soap actors, viewers will be used to seeing them in character, not knowing much about the real person - but Celebrity Big Brother will change that.

As he makes himself comfortable, read on for everything you need to know about Celebrity Big Brother 2024 housemate Colson Smith.

Who is Colson Smith?

Colson Smith. Lia Toby/Getty Images

Age: 25

Job: Actor

Instagram: @colsonjsmith

Colson Smith is best known for his role as Craig Tinker in ITV's Coronation Street. Smith has been on TV screens since 2011, and has become a much loved character on the soap.

He has also appeared on various entertainment programmes, including Sitting on a Fortune and The Games.

Smith had been rumoured to be taking part on Celebrity Big Brother prior to him entering, with producers said to have been "in talks with Colson for months".

"Big Brother producers have been in talks with Colson for months and it looks like a done deal," a source told The Sun ahead of the show's launch.

"They're thrilled he's keen to enter the nation's most famous house, because he's a big name already loved by millions of viewers, and they were hellbent on securing someone from Corrie."

When is Celebrity Big Brother on TV?

If you're after more Celebrity Big Brother content, the next episode will air on ITV1 and ITVX on Tuesday 5th March at 9pm.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Tuesday 5th March at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

