While Kuzmin is known to many for his dancing skills, viewers will get the chance to learn more about him beyond the dance floor - and maybe some Strictly anecdotes along the way!

As Nikita gets comfy in the Big Brother house, read on for everything you need to know about the housemate.

Who is Nikita Kuzmin?

Nikita Kuzmin for Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Ray Burmiston

Age: 26

Job: Professional dancer and choreographer

Instagram: @nikita__kuzmin

Nikita Kuzmin will be swapping the dance floor for the Celebrity Big Brother house as he makes his way into his new star-studded home.

Many viewers will recognise Kuzmin from Strictly Come Dancing, and he recently made it all the way to the final with Layton Williams.

In past seasons, Kuzmin has been partnered with Tilly Ramsay and Ellie Simmonds.

Kuzmin was rumoured to enter the villa prior to his entrance, with a source telling The Sun the dancer would be "an obvious heartthrob who can spice things up in the house".

When is Celebrity Big Brother on TV?

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother will air on Tuesday 5th March at 9pm on ITV and ITVX, followed by Late & Live on ITV2.

Celebrity Big Brother will start on Monday 4th March at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

