As the show's 'lodger', Sharon Osbourne was given the opportunity to save one of the nominees and replace them with someone else. She chose to save Millz and put Fern Britton up for eviction instead.

It's expected that Sharon will leave the show soon, as she was only meant to be in the house for a few days.

With more and more celebs leaving, you might be wondering when this season will come to an end.

So, when does Celebrity Big Brother 2024 finish?

Read on for everything you need to know about this year's final.

When is the Celebrity Big Brother 2024 final?

The Celebrity Big Brother 2024 final has been confirmed for Friday 22nd March.

The episode will be live and will see one of the Celebrity Big Brother 2024 housemates crowned as this year's champion, following a series of eliminations.

It will be hosted by the show's hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best.

The 2024 show was revived for season 23 on Monday 4th March, following the successful reboot of Big Brother last year.

The last celebrity version of the show aired on Channel 5 back in 2018 before it was cancelled.

The Celebrity Big Brother final airs ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player on Friday 22nd March 2024 at 9pm.

