After nine sweet-filled weeks, Christiaan, Dylan and Georgie faced their biggest challenges yet, and the pressure was well and truly on.

But one baker didn't let the pressure get to them too much, and in turn, Georgie was crowned the winner of The Great British Bake Off 2024.

Georgie. Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon

For the Signature challenge, the bakers had to wow the judges with their flavours and techniques by creating delicate scones.

In their final Technical challenge of the run, Prue set the bar high and asked for a spread fit for a quintessential afternoon tea.

And finally, for the Showstopper, the three finalists had to create a breathtaking hanging tiered celebration cake suitable as the centrepiece for a summer garden party.

None of the tasks were easy, but all the finalists managed to produce the best they could, and ultimately Georgie was named the champion.

After finding out she had won, Georgie said: "This is mad! I have won it, I can't believe it. This is just incredible. I can't believe that I have won The Great British Bake Off.

"It just means everything, I have always been so self-doubtful. I have got this and that wrong with me and think I can't do it, and you make excuses.

"For once I thought, 'I am just going to go for it and put my everything into it,' working all hours. And I sacrificed time with the kids and the family. I am just so proud of myself because I have proved I can do it, and now I am here today [as] the winner!

"My heart is racing and I am already feeling sad that I am not coming back here and not seeing everyone. The people I have met are going to be best friends for life. This is the best thing I have ever done."

The Great British Bake Off 2024. Channel 4

Reflecting on their decision to crown Georgie the winner, Leith said: "Georgie did what she does best – classic British baking beautifully done – and won it, and quite right too."

Paul added: "That's a very special cake full of flavour and full of life. The Welsh Wonder. Georgie smashed it out of the park."

If you're still missing that Bake Off feeling, Georgie will be joining Jo Brand, Tom Allen and all the other bakers from season 15 on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on Thursday 28th November at 8pm on Channel 4.

The Great British Bake Off is available to watch on Channel 4.

