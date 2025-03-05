Now, we know exactly when we'll get to see Waldegrave in action as a judge, with the new season set to start at 7:40pm on Sunday 16th March on Channel 4.

The new season will once again be hosted by Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding, while Leith is set to return to the show for the latest run of the civilian series later this year.

The celebrity line-up for this year's season includes Sarah Beeny, Adam Buxton, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Scarlette and Stuart Douglas, Kate Garraway and Ellie Goldstein.

Also joining them in the tent and vying for Star Baker will be Jim Howick, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roman Kemp, Jamali Maddix, Maxine Peake, Chris and Rosie Ramsey, Self Esteem AKA Rebecca Lucy Taylor, Meera Syal, Tommy Tiernan, Phil Wang and Sophie Willan.

Leith's decision to step away from the celebrity edition of the show was confirmed early last year, before the 2024 season had begun airing.

This new season will follow the same format as usual, with four celebrities taking on the Signature, Technical and Showstopper challenges, with one celebrity being crowned Star Baker at the end of each episode.

Star Bakers to have come out of last year's season include Spencer Matthews, Leigh Francis, Gabby Logan, Dermot O'Leary, and Sara Cox, while fans will have to wait and see how this year's collection of celebs fare when the season starts airing.

