Who is Christiaan?

Christiaan. Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon

Age: 33

Location: London

Job: Menswear designer

Christiaan is a 33-year-old menswear designer originally from a small town in The Netherlands, but now lives in London.

He studied fashion in Amsterdam before moving to the UK seven years ago to work for a leading fashion brand in London.

Passionate about visiting modern art galleries and stately homes, Christiaan is also an avid gardener and loves nurturing his vegetable patch.

For Christiaan, bread is where he finds his comfort as it reminds him of the age-shaped bakes his mum would make for him and his siblings on their birthdays.

Why did Christiaan sign up for The Great British Bake Off 2024?

Like for many of the bakers this year, Bake Off had always been a dream for Christiaan, a dream he never thought would come to reality.

"Never did I ever dream of actually making it to the tent," he explained. "I remember finishing the second audition round and thinking what an amazing experience it had been, thinking it would all end there.

"Little did I know a few months later I would be actually in the tent baking my (oven) gloves off!"

When Christiaan found out he had gotten through to the series, he "just screamed".

"I was home alone so I quickly called my boyfriend right after, which resulted in more screaming."

