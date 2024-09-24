Part of this year's cohort of bakers is paediatric nurse Georgie, who is a self-described nature-loving forager.

As Georgie tries her best to impress the judges with her baking skills, read on for everything you need to know about the Great British Bake Off 2024 contestant.

Who is Georgie?

Georgie. Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon

Age: 34

Job: Paediatric nurse

Location: Carmarthenshire

Georgie is a 34-year-old paediatric nurse from Carmarthenshire, whose love of food and baking is firmly embedded in her Italian roots and in the days she spent cooking with her grandmother.

A self-proclaimed cannoli connoisseur, Georgie takes inspiration from the food growing in the fields and hedgerows around her, as well as all those in he garden and discoveries on her travels.

Along with 10 chickens, two ducks, two dogs and a cat, Georgie has an impressive collection of crockery and tableware and loves to sing in her kitchen.

What was Georgie's reaction to being cast in The Great British Bake Off 2024?

Georgie had a "strong feeling of belief: that she could get onto Bake Off", but "you never actually think you will get the phone call".

"When I had the call I screamed at one of the producers 'shut up no way' and just kept repeating it," she said.

"I was at home on my own and started running and jumping around the house as soon as I got off the phone. Luckily I have no nearby neighbours to overhear the screams!"

The Great British Bake starts on Tuesday 24th September at 9pm on Channel 4.

