Host Claudia Winkleman had previously revealed she was reticent to sign up for the second season after the first, because of how popular it was, and a fear the team would be unable to match it. Now, she has revealed that she feels similarly reluctant about the upcoming third season.

Speaking with Richard Arnold on Good Morning Britain, Winkleman said: "I was reluctant to the second, and now I'm extra reluctant to do the third. Like, guys, just leave it! It did OK, leave it. And they just say no, the head of the BBC, I told you, she just leant forward and took my temperature."

There have been reports that, alongside the show's third season, there could also be a celebrity edition of the series on the cards, with executive producer Stephen Lambert previously admitting that it's "obviously a possibility".

Winkleman was speaking with Arnold ahead of the new season of another of the reality TV formats she hosts, The Piano, which is returning on Channel 4 this Sunday.

The second season of that show will also see judges Mika and Lang Lang returning, scouring Britain's railway stations once again to find the best amateur pianists.

The pianists will be battling it out for the chance to perform at the Royal Festival Hall, with season 1 having been won by Lucy Illingworth.

The Traitors seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer. The Piano season 2 will start on Sunday 28th April at 9pm on Channel 4.

