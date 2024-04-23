The reality series is a spin-off of last year's successful I Kissed a Boy – which was billed as the first British dating show to feature exclusively gay men.

The new show will share the same format as before, but will this time follow 10 queer women – who are once again matched into pairs and told to begin their relationship with a kiss before getting to know each other.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

A BBC release promises "gripping love stories, sizzling drama, jaw-dropping outfits and a shiny new Italian masseria", and describes the series as "one party you don’t want to miss".

More like this

Read more:

Meanwhile, LGBTQ+ presenter, comedian and TikToker Charley Marlowe has been announced as the narrator for the series, replacing Layton Williams.

"My job as voice-over is to provide another layer of queerness to the series, so you’re not only watching lesbians, but you’re listening to them as well," Marlowe said of her role.

She added: "I had the most incredible time. This has been a dream job for me. Not only getting to voice-over a show, which is something I’ve never done before, but the show being the queerest thing I’ve ever seen… double whammy!"

Dannii Minogue will return to present after fronting I Kissed a Boy last year, and the former X Factor judge shared a teaser for the series on her social media accounts earlier this year.

The spin-off was first announced immediately after the final episode of I Kissed a Boy last June, with a description reading: "The UK's first ever gay dating show, I Kissed a Boy has taken off.

"Now… Dannii Minogue is back to play Cupid… for girls who like girls."

I Kissed a Girl will begin on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 5th May.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.