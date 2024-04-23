Over the past two seasons of Clarkson's Farm, viewers have seen plenty of bickering between the two and according to Kaleb, there is a big one on the way.

"I think in this series we have probably our biggest ever argument," Kaleb said in a Q&A ahead of the show's launch. The farmer didn't give too much away and admitted that despite the arguments, he and Clarkson are "good friends".

He continued: "Yes, we can argue, and yes, we can shout at each other, but at the same time, we're friends. Two minutes after an argument, we can just agree to disagree and go for a cup of tea or go to the pub and have a pint.

"We have a good friendship and a good bond, I firmly believe."

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper in Clarkson's Farm season 3. Prime Video

Clarkson echoed a similar sentiment, admitting that Kaleb can get very frustrated with him at times, largely down to the farming.

The TV presenter said: "I struggle to argue with him about farming because he just knows more than I do (he gets very frustrated with me!). But when we do things like trying to repair the dam, that's construction and neither of us really know what we're doing there. So that was one of our big arguments."

As well as their playful jibes at one another, throughout season 3, the pair have an ongoing bet – which Clarkson described as "the backbone of the whole series".

After buying the farm in 2008, Clarkson explained he only ever farmed 500 acres of it, and the other 500 acres are "wildflower meadows, streams, woods and rough ground", with no crops or animals around. There comes the bet...

"I bet Kaleb that I could earn more money from doing little projects on unframed land than he could from farming 500 acres," Clarkson explained.

Viewers will have to tune in to find out who will make the most money as Clarkson begins harvesting different things than usual around the farm.

Clarkson's Farm season 3 launches globally on Prime Video on Friday 3rd May 2024 . Sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime Video and pay £8.99 a month after that.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.