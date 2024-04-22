RadioTimes.com has got an exclusive first look clip from the series, which introduces us to one of the pickers, Jasmine, who will have to choose between Matt and Jack. We're told one of them is more her type, but the other may suit her needs for connection more.

You can watch the full clip right here now.

The five other pickers who will be joining Jasmine in the process are Dan, Mike, ZaraLena, Danika and Lloyd, and it's been teased that each of them will face a "string of explosive twists".

The synopsis reads: "They’ll be forced to question themselves, their choices and everything they think they know about love. Will heads be turned? Will hearts be broken? And, when faced with their final dilemma, which of their two matches will they choose?"

Both MAFS UK and the Australian version of the series were among Channel 4's most watched TV shows of 2023, so it's unsurprising this new dating format is being released.

When the series was first announced, Channel 4's commissioning editor for factual entertainment, Lee McMurray, said: "When it comes to romance, most of us have a type we want, who often disappoints; we fail to spot the match we need, who could make us truly happy. Love Triangle puts this modern dating dilemma front and centre, with a trademark E4 twist.

"I’m confident British audiences will be gripped by this radical rejection of our current looks-based, swipe right dating culture, as they share the joy, love, heartache and off-the-scale drama of the six brave singles taking part in this unique, distinctive quest for love."

Love Triangle starts on E4 at 9pm on Tuesday 23rd April.

