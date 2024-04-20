What seemed to be a tribute act was then very different, as four cameras were placed in front of each performer - and then the party got started.

As they began singing The Greatest Show, their faces were projected onto a screen above... except it was the faces of the judges!

First up was Simon Cowell, followed by Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden. The audience and judges alike were in fits of laughter, and in disbelief of what they were watching.

Rask AI. Thames

"Hello judges, you sing like angels," the coordinator of Rask said as the group finished their performance.

Bruno was still confused at the performance, and asked how they managed to perfect the mannerisms of the judges, to which Alesha said: "It was your face!"

The group continued: "We are here mainly because of the huge misconception that AI is sort of [an] alien robot that will steal your job and stuff like that."

As the judges delivered their verdict, Cowell said: "That was really, really good. It did feel original and it did feel different, and it was brilliant."

The praise didn't stop there, as Dixon agreed: "Honestly, absolute madness. It was great. I'm saying yes!"

The judges gave four 'yeses', and were still in disbelief as the group left the stage.

As ever, viewers will have to wait and see if the group makes it to the semi-finals, as the judges are still yet to deliberate on who will get through into the later stage of the competition.

Britain’s Got Talent continues this Sunday at 7:40pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

