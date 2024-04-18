In the episode, Rachel pitched her new brand, Studio Build. As the sub-teams were sent away, they were tasked with creating a logo and advert, and the former didn't go down too well with the public, with many suggesting it seemed like it was about everything but a gym.

Now, in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Rachel admitted she would have changed the logo if she could, admitting that it was a "shambles".

"I'll be blunt. The logo was a shambles," she said. "[I] will never trade under that name or logo and it's such a shame we had to do that part of it because I'm not a graphic designer."

She added: "I know what looks good but creating a logo [is] not for me. I've always had a professional do that and I will always continue to do that because it's not my set of skills at all."

However, logo aside, the new winner of the show admitted that she was "really pleased" with everything else that went into producing the final task.

Rachel said that the video created by Sam, Steve and Tre was "brilliant", despite Lord Sugar's comments.

"I wasn't there when they filmed that scene but they wouldn't have had a huge amount of resources," she explained.

"My team completely gunned for me and all they wanted for me was to win."

Phil and Rachel on The Apprentice. FreemantleMedia Ltd

Another segment of the task that impressed the industry experts was Rachel's Metaverse, in which she created an animation of what her prospective gym would look like.

And Rachel told RadioTimes.com that it was actually one of the "easiest" things she had to do on The Apprentice.

"All I had to do was replicate what was in my mind," she said. "It was really nice. It was a great opportunity for me to be like, 'This is what I mean...' I was really grateful for the opportunity to create the Metaverse."

The Apprentice season 18 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

