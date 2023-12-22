Based on highest episode and ranked by streaming viewing minutes, Married at First Sight UK came in third place, with season 8 episode 1 racking up 120 million viewing minutes.

Following behind in fourth place was Married at First Sight Australia season 10 episode 2, with 103 million viewing minutes.

Love was in the air for Channel 4 viewers this year, with Married at First Sight UK, Australia and New Zealand reaching a combined 6.8 billion viewing minutes.

Tahnee and Ollie at their wedding ceremony. Channel 4 Channel 4

At the top of the list with 243 million viewing minutes is the nation's sweetest show, The Great British Bake Off.

This was followed by the "agenda-setting" Russell Brand: In Plain Sight Dispatches documentary, with 170 million viewing minutes recorded.

Channel 4's chief content officer Ian Katz said: "With our most streamed shows of the year ranging from a resurgent Great British Bake Off to surprise hit of the year The Piano, via the uncompromising drama doc Partygate, this list is testament to Channel 4's commitment to delivering original, compelling and hugely entertaining shows with something to say about Britain and the way we live.

"At the end of a year that saw our slate pick up more awards than in any year in the channel's history, I'm delighted to see our distinctive and risk-taking output resonating with our audience."

Overall, Channel 4's streaming viewing time is up by 24 per cent on 2022, with over 53.5 billion viewer minutes consumed in total this year.

