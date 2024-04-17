The new season will see the return of Claudia Winkleman, Lang Lang and Mika, and will have an epic seven episodes, giving amateur pianists the chance to perform at the Royal Festival Hall.

With the news of the return, here's everything you need to know about The Piano season 2.

Mika, Claudia Winkleman and Lang Lang on The Piano. Peter Ritson/Channel 4

CONFIRMED: It has been confirmed The Piano season 2 will premiere on Sunday 28th April at 9pm on Channel 4.

More like this

The series will air across seven weeks on Channel 4, with amateur pianists being invited to play on public pianos at the likes of London St Pancras, Leeds, Glasgow and Birmingham train stations.

What is The Piano about?

The Piano first hit screens in February 2023, which saw cameras placed around pianos in train across the UK, with classical pianist Lang Lang and singer Mika covertly watching to see who will play the instrument.

When the series first aired, Channel 4 teased what viewers could expect: "From nonagenarians who have been playing for 80 years to 12-year-olds who have never played in public before, those who taught themselves to play the classics in lockdown to players who feel the music, composing pieces about their life experiences, and someone with no sight who against all the odds has mastered Chopin, commuters in train stations across the country will be stopped in their tracks as heartfelt, emotional and uplifting performances take place."

The Piano season 2 host

Claudia Winkleman. BBC/Studio Lambert/Llara Plaza

Claudia Winkleman will return as host extraordinaire on The Piano.

Best known for her eccentric looks on The Traitors and hilarious one-liners on Strictly Come Dancing, alongside Tess Daly, Winkleman also hosted the first season of The Piano.

The Piano season 2 judges

Mika and Lang Lang for The Piano. Peter Ritson/Channel 4

Lang Lang and Mika will also be returning alongside Winkleman as judges.

Lang Lang is an award-winning pianist who has played with the Berlin Philharmonic and the Vienna Philharmonic, and has played for former US president Barack Obama and the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Mika is a singer-songwriter who rose to fame in 2007 with his album Life in Cartoon Motion, with his hit song Grace Kelly rising high in the charts.

He has since been a judge and mentor on the French version of The Voice and Italy's X Factor, and in 2022, he co-hosted the Eurovision Song Contest.

Is there a trailer for The Piano season 2?

Not yet. Channel 4 is yet to release a trailer for The Piano, but we'll be sure to update this page once it has!

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Piano season 2 premieres on Sunday 28th April at 9pm on Channel 4.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.