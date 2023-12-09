Shirley gave it an immediate standing ovation, while Anton said it would have been a "travesty" if they hadn't gotten to see that performance, which he called "the best thing" he had ever done.

Craig then gave the dance a standing ovation when it came to his comments, and said it was "the best Charleston" he has "ever seen in 20 years on this programme".

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin in Strictly Come Dancing BBC

Motsi said that there has been "nothing that has been better" than Layton's performances this year, across all international versions of Strictly Come Dancing.

Speaking after the judges had given their verdicts, Layton said that he was "shocked", adding that they wanted to "go and have fun" and "bring the joy" with the dance.

Layton wasn't the only contestant to score big this week - Bobby Brazier also received his highest score of the season, with the judges praising his Quickstep to Mack the Knife by Bobby Darin.

Shirley Ballas said that Bobby was now "the king of Ballroom" and went on to give Bobby a 10, meaning in total he scored 38 for the dance.

This has been the first week in which the couples have performed two dances each, ahead of next week's final in which the three remaining celebs will go head to head.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The results show will air on Sunday 9th December.

