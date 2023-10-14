Strictly's Nigel Harman leaves viewers hot under the collar with Salsa
Nigel and Katya's Salsa to Suavemente by Elvis Crespo proved a hit with the judges - and the viewers.
Nigel Harman has once again proved a hit with Strictly Come Dancing fans this week, performing a Salsa to Suavemente by Elvis Crespo with partner Katya Jones, which received rave reviews.
Not only were the judges impressed – with Craig and Motsi both saying they were getting a "Patrick Swayze vibe", and Shirley saying his "musicality was fantastic" – but fans have also taken to Twitter, which has recently been re-branded as X, to share their praise.
One viewer said: "WOW Nigel and Katya that's the way to do a Salsa, this is what it's all about", while many noted that "Nigel is back" after his performance last week.
Another fan added: "Nigel and Katya's Salsa was fantastic - just brilliant. The Patrick Swayze vibe - Yes!!"
Meanwhile, one viewer said they were "having a hot flush" because of the dance, and another said that Nigel was already their "winner".
Nigel and Katya ended up coming second on the leaderboard with a score of 33, behind Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin's impressive Cha Cha, which received a whopping 37 points.
Layton's dance actually made Strictly history, as it was scored the earliest 10 for a Cha Cha in the show's entire run.
Meanwhile, another high scorer from the night was the partnership of Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk, whose Waltz was called "surreal" by Shirley, while it left Anton "speechless".
Those who fared less well during week 4 included last week's top scorer Angela Scanlon who got 28 points, as well as Eddie Kadi and Jody Cundy who got 24 and 19 respectively.
The Strictly Come Dancing results show will air on Sunday 15th October on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
