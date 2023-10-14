One viewer said: "WOW Nigel and Katya that's the way to do a Salsa, this is what it's all about", while many noted that "Nigel is back" after his performance last week.

Another fan added: "Nigel and Katya's Salsa was fantastic - just brilliant. The Patrick Swayze vibe - Yes!!"

Nigel Harman and Katya Jones on Strictly Come Dancing BBC/Guy Levy

Meanwhile, one viewer said they were "having a hot flush" because of the dance, and another said that Nigel was already their "winner".

Nigel and Katya ended up coming second on the leaderboard with a score of 33, behind Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin's impressive Cha Cha, which received a whopping 37 points.

Layton's dance actually made Strictly history, as it was scored the earliest 10 for a Cha Cha in the show's entire run.

Meanwhile, another high scorer from the night was the partnership of Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk, whose Waltz was called "surreal" by Shirley, while it left Anton "speechless".

Those who fared less well during week 4 included last week's top scorer Angela Scanlon who got 28 points, as well as Eddie Kadi and Jody Cundy who got 24 and 19 respectively.

The Strictly Come Dancing results show will air on Sunday 15th October on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

