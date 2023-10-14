He wasn't the only one impressed by Adam's Waltz – Craig Revel Horwood said that the dance "was a bit more like it" from the Waterloo Road star, adding: "Welcome to the competition."

Shirley followed that by describing Adam's performance as "actually surreal", going on to say that she was "gobsmacked".

Meanwhile, Adam's former Coronation Street co-star Kym Marsh was seen cheering from the audience, and his brother was in tears.

Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk BBC

Adam and Luba were awarded a total score of 32, marking their highest Strictly score to date by some distance.

Before starting the show, Adam opened up about being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and when speaking with RadioTimes.com he explained how the show was helping him with his condition.

"We have a physio team, so I've literally just got a physio now," he said. "I've been talking with the physio team in Manchester as well where I'm training, so I've been to see them a couple of times as well and we're just keeping on top of it.

"Obviously, I'm dealing with arthritis, so it's just a different sort of thing that I'm dealing with, but we're all working together on what's best for me. The physio team and Luba as well – it's a big team effort. We're just trying to get the best out of the situation that I'm in."

