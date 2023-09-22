"It feels like every body position that Kat has lovingly put me in feels like some form of physical torture," he said.

"I'm feeling okay because I feel like I've got a really good teacher. I'm feeling now that we've had, praise the lord, nine days to put this one together and not four like we will do normally – I'm feeling okay about it. But yes, I have to say my dubious set of skills haven't come in that handy so far. I'm still working the face, I think."

Katya continued: "The strategy to start with was a lot of face and arms to cover up for what's happening down there. It's getting a little less of that. It's a good tool, plus cameras to cover up all the mistakes with lots of smoke."

Ahead of the Strictly launch, Nigel revealed his former dance experience, saying: "I did a diploma in musical theatre when I was 16. So we used to dance. I wasn't in the top stream. There was A, B and C and I started in C and ended up in B."

Viewers will recognise Nigel for his portrayal as EastEnders' Dennis Rickman, who arrived in Walford in 2003 and was a key figure in the show for two-and-a-half years. Harman has since starred in Casualty and Mount Pleasant.

Prior to his TV career he worked on a cruise ship as a dancer.

"When I left college, I was on a cruise ship for six months as dancer, I hasten to add, not just doing the bingo," he explained.

He continued: "We were you know, there's levels of cruise ship. We weren't the best one. Well we tried hard and I used to have to wash the costumes in the shower. And this is the truth, I didn't tell anyone for five years because I was too embarrassed because I was trying to be, you know, successful and I knew it had a stigma to it, but now I'm proud of it."

Strictly Come Dancing is on Saturday 23rd September at 6:15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

