The actor, who is best known for playing Dennis Rickman in EastEnders , will be making his Casualty debut later this month as Dr Max Cristie, a "charming, brilliant and a loveable rogue who lives by his own rules".

Nigel Harman is joining the cast of Casualty , with the soap star set to play Holby ED's new clinical lead.

Teasing Harman's arrival, the BBC wrote that while Dr Max Cristie is the doctor "everyone wants to be treated by", not everyone at the hospital is pleased to see him – particularly current clinic lead Dylan (William Beck), who is "less than pleased" to be reacquainted with a face from the past.

Nigel Harman as Dr Max Cristie in Casualty. BBC

With unresolved history dating all the way back to medical school, let's hope Max and Dylan can put their feud aside on the hospital ward.

Harman, who has appeared in Downton Abbey, Hotel Babylon, Mount Pleasant and Cuckoo, said in a statement that he is "honoured and grateful" to be joining the soap's cast.

"Many pals have donned the famous scrubs over the years and had a ball, so for me it was an easy decision," he said. "With Max the viewers can expect a character who leads with his heart and not always his head. Never afraid to get in a scrape or two, yet loyal to the end even if it means putting himself in danger."

The soap, which first aired in 1986 on BBC One, is currently in its 37th season, with its next episode set to air on Saturday 11th February.

In the upcoming episode, Rash (Neet Mohan) will realise that Ashok (Kriss Dosanjh) is in more trouble than he originally thought, while Stevie (Elinor Lawless) struggles and Paul (Paul Popplewell) surprises Robyn (Amanda Henderson).

Casualty will air on Saturday 11th February at 8pm on BBC One and is available for catch-up on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

