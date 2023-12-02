But with just hours to go until the live show, a BBC spokesperson announced his exit: "Unfortunately Nigel has sustained an injury which means he is unable to perform in tonight’s show and has had to withdraw from Strictly."

In the wake of Harman's departure, the four remaining celebrities – former tennis pro Annabel Croft, theatre and TV star Layton Williams, EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier and former Coronation Street actor Ellie Leach – will automatically make it through to the semi-final.

"As you can see we only have four couples. Unfortunately Nigel has sustained an injury which means he is unable to perform in tonight's show and has had to withdraw from the competition," Strictly Come Dancing co-host Claudia Winkleman explained at the beginning of tonight's episode, with her co-presenter Tess Daly adding: "We are as devastated as he is but Nigel and Katya will be chatting later on in the show."

Claudia went on to explain that this means "there will be no public vote tonight and no elimination this weekend", while Tess clarified: "But the judges will still be scoring and those scores will be carried over."

Claudia concluded: "You'll be able to vote as usual next week."

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 2nd December at 7:25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The results show will air on Sunday 3rd December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

