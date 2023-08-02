"I love portraying Wonder Woman," Gadot told ComicBook.com. "It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together."

In December 2022, it was reported that a third Wonder Woman movie from director Patty Jenkins would no longer be happening, after Jenkins submitted a draft for the third movie which didn't align with the vision of new DC Studios CEOs, Gunn and Safran, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jenkins said she didn't walk away from the project, posting on Twitter: "The attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread. This is simply not true. I never walked away.

"DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now."

Before today, it wasn't certain whether Wonder Woman would be included in the new DC era, which is set to kick off with Superman: Legacy in 2025.

When Gunn and Safran's new slate of projects was announced, the only Wonder Woman project on the list was a prequel TV show titled Paradise Lost.

Paradise Lost is the name of a two-part comic book story arc written by Phil Jimenez, which features Diana travelling to Gotham City to stop the Joker, the Scarecrow and Poison Ivy from turning the Dark Knight's city into the fuse for a worldwide conflagration.

No further cast news has been announced for Wonder Woman 3. It's possible we might see some supporting players return for more, such as Chris Pine as Steve Trevor (if they can figure out a way to bring him back again), but there are no confirmations at this stage.

