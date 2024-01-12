And, speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com ahead of the release, Turner explained that he was worried he was going to miss the boat when it came to the prospect of appearing in a sports movie.

“We all love a sports movie and an underdog story," he explained. "I've always wanted to do a sports movie. I was 31 when I got the part and I was running out of time, I was running out of sports to play!"

He went on to detail the gruelling preparation which saw him train with his co-stars for five months to learn how to row – explaining that everything finally clicked for him around three and a half months into the process.

"We trained for five months," he explained. "And two months of that was just strictly rowing four hours a day, losing weight, you know, being part of a team.

"It's the closest experience you'll ever have to being part of a sports team, truly a wonderful experience. And I love playing sports and exercising and I just thrived and I adored it. And we really built a bond!"

Meanwhile Grant Heslov – Clooney's long-term producing partner – also talked about the intensive process that the cast went through, revealing that there were moments when he was concerned if they would ever manage to reach a good enough standard.

"They'd row in the morning, and then they'd work out during the day, and then they'd row again in the late day or early evening," he said. "And you know, it took a while for us to see that they were actually going to be able to do it – we were worried!"

Thankfully they eventually managed, and Joel Edgerton – who plays the team's coach Al Ulbrickson in the film – explained how he was "really inspired" watching the crew work together.

"They're meant to operate in unison," he said. "In slightly different ways, but essentially in sync. And watching the development of that and watching how that developed the camaraderie that then spills into the scenes on screen that are outside the boat and how they all treat each other with respect... I found it very inspiring."

The Boys in the Boat is now showing in UK cinemas.

