Filmed live at London's Harold Pinter Theatre by the National Theatre during its sell-out run at the West End, GOOD reimagines CP Taylor's exploration of a 'good' man's descent into Nazism, with intimate staging and a small cast led by Tennant as German professor John Halder.

As Halder gets pulled into the movement taking over his country against the backdrop of the Second World War, it will have unthinkable consequences for his Jewish best friend, Maurice (played by Elliot Levey).

GOOD with David Tennant.

Tennant and Levey are joined by Law & Order UK's Sharon Small, who, like Levey, takes on several roles, from Harold's mother to his wife and his lover.

Directed by Olivier Award winner Dominic Cooke (Follies), the play was well received during its original run in 2022.

Both the Metro and the Financial Times gave it five-star reviews, with the latter praising Tennant's "riveting, witty and intensely human" performance.

GOOD will air on BBC Four at 10pm on Sunday 21st April, as well as arriving on iPlayer on the same day.

